Prince Harry All Set to Inherit 'Money That’s Owed to Him’ as Cash Bonus of $8.5M on His 40th Birthday

Prince Harry, who is to celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, is set to receive a prominent inheritance of $8.5 million, courtesy of his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. The massive payout is the result of a trust fund established by the Queen Mother, designed to provide financial security for her beloved family members.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s inheritance has sparked fresh controversy. Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly are feeling ‘disgusted’ over the same given Harry’s current status outside the royal fold. Royal butler, Grant Harrold, revealed, “I’ve no doubt that Harry will accept it, it’s money that’s owed to him, money that’s coming to him.”

As per the New York Post, Harrold added, “I don’t think he will decline the money, it’s inheritance so it’s his right, it’s already something that has been set in place for years now.” Since stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have relocated to the U.S. Despite no longer being a working royal, Harry is entitled to this inheritance set aside years ago as part of his great-grandmother’s legacy. Harrold added, “[The money] will be part of Harry’s birthday celebrations which will hopefully see him receive well wishes from his family and celebrate with his wife and family, doing something very nice but probably in private — as what I’ve experienced with the royals before, is that they like to celebrate these things privately behind closed doors.”

Meanwhile, according to insiders, “William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it. There’s nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday.” The insider further divulged, “William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation. William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry’s now cashing in on his great-granny’s inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths.”

He adores his wife,she gave him a family. In Spare, he dedicated a whole chapter to her . “ nothing is possible without her ”.Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/PS9WdZJwXJ — Claire (@claireXanda) September 11, 2024

While the inheritance saga may be causing tension across the pond, Harry seems focused on celebrating his birthday with his immediate family. According to reports, Markle has planned an intimate celebration for Harry at their home in Montecito, California, followed by a weekend getaway with close friends in the mountains. As per Page Six, reflecting on his upcoming birthday, Harry shared that the greatest gift he’s ever received is his children. He said, ”The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids…I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”