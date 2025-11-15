Prince Andrew’s Titles Are Gone, But One Royal Had Serious Issues With Him Long Before Epstein Scandal Broke

Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor, commonly known as Prince Andrew, has grabbed the headlines in the last couple of months for all the wrong reasons. The media heavily scrutinized Andrew for his ties with ex-convict Jeffrey Epstein, which made him a royal liability.

Currently, Andrew is under investigation by the London police for a series of possible offenses. He is accused of sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor and participating in the heinous acts with Epstein and his gang.

Prince Andrew was allegedly engaged in financial dealings with foreign businesses during these trips, which were linked to trafficked women.

For the record, Virginia Giuffre was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken accusers and has once again brought former Prince Andrew into the spotlight and exposed the entire network of A-listers.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre wrote a memoir. Months after her death, it’s coming out “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” is scheduled for release Oct. 21, the publisher confirmed to The Associated Press. Giuffre, who died by suicide in… pic.twitter.com/PEl8jTadxc — EJW (@TedWilcox7) August 24, 2025

As the Epstein files controversy gained momentum, she fought relentlessly to tell the world what happened to her when she was 17. Sadly, Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41. Many claim that her death was allegedly planned.

However, she made sure to finish her manuscript and tell the world her truth through her memoir that she had been quietly working on. The book, “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice“, was released on October 21.

In her memoir, Giuffre shared her personal story of how she was exploited and mistreated by Epstein, his close accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and, allegedly, Prince Andrew. While the world was exposed to Prince Andrew and his alleged dark past after Jeffrey Epstein’s highly publicized controversy, another member of the royal family already had issues with the former Duke of York.

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, Prince William had his own share of issues with his uncle, and the reason might leave you surprised!

In his 2025 book, “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” Lownie cites an anonymous source who claims that Andrew once made disrespectful remarks about Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales.

Reportedly, he wasn’t warm toward Kate during the initial years when the couple’s love story began while studying at St Andrew’s University in Scotland. Therefore, when Prince Andrew’s name was dragged into a mountain of controversies, Prince William did not hesitate to distance himself from his uncle.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was rude to Kate Middleton from the start because he didn’t think she was from an aristocratic background…

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor married a posh slapper. Kate Middleton will be Queen Catherine and Andrew and his horrible wife will watch the… pic.twitter.com/S0l1z79OJA — 🇬🇧Markle’s Claw🇬🇧 (@DeeDee84276236) October 30, 2025

Even though Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied all the allegations so far, the shame and damage the controversy brought to the polished image of the royal family cannot be forgotten. Even Queen Camilla was allegedly against Prince William tying the knot with Princess Kate.

The reason? Well, as per The New York Post, Camilla is an aristocrat, and she believed Kate Middleton would not fit the royal family standards. She was a commoner and came from an entirely different family background and upbringing.

However, Kate proved her wrong as she evolved to be the perfect mother, princess, and wife. She even fought her battle with cancer last year with utmost grace, strength and dignity.

Moreover, William had allegedly begged his father not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who was having an on-and-off affair with Charles, even though he was married to Princess Diana throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Charles tied the knot with Camilla in 2005 after Diana’s tragic death in 1997, and thereafter, Prince William and Harry had to navigate their strained relationship with their stepmother. It was only in 2020 that the two became closer after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal duties.

Prince Andrew has been stripped of all royal titles and evicted from Windsor mansion, the Buckingham Palace said. pic.twitter.com/mep7bwdzF1 — CeCe (@cecegkh) October 30, 2025

Recently, King Charles officially stripped Prince Andrew of his royal titles and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge. Although removing him from the line of succession would require an act of Parliament, Andrew’s position, now eighth in line to the throne, is mainly symbolic.

King Charles has made it clear that his brother will no longer play an official role within the royal family. Andrew will eventually, perhaps, lead a private and quiet life away from the paparazzi, reflecting on his alleged wrongdoings and trying to be a better individual.