‘Pretty Major Allegation’: FBI Tip Ties Trump to Epstein Death

President Donald Trump was mentioned in a tip submitted to the FBI by Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother. The tip claimed that Epstein did not die by suicide in federal custody in 2019, but was murdered with Trump’s approval. This allegation resurfaced online after the Justice Department released more Epstein-related records.

Journalist and former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan pointed out the claim on Friday in a post on X. He wrote, “Pretty major allegation. Weird that mainstream media journalists haven’t asked Trump about it, right?”

The tip is dated February 2023 and comes from Mark Epstein, according to a Miami Herald report. This submission is part of a collection of public tips and communications stored in federal records related to Epstein. In the tip, Mark Epstein claimed, without providing evidence that can be verified, that his brother was killed “because he was about to name names.” He said he believed Trump authorized the murder, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Epstein, a financier who mingled with influential people, died in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

The tip gained more attention as the Justice Department continues to release documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Trump signed this law on November 19, 2025. It requires the DOJ to publish unclassified records related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime associate who was convicted in federal court in 2021 for helping to recruit and groom minors for Epstein’s abuse.

On January 30, 2026, the DOJ announced it published “over 3 million additional pages.” The total production now totals nearly 3.5 million pages, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. ABC News reported that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated the release would include many redactions, citing privacy protections for survivors and the nature of some seized materials.

The DOJ has also pulled back some materials after victims and their lawyers indicated that identifying information appeared in certain documents. Business Insider reported on Friday that the DOJ temporarily removed about 9,500 documents to add redactions and protect victims’ privacy. Officials said they planned to repost the records after review.

Separately, the Justice Department announced it will allow members of Congress to review unredacted versions of the released Epstein files starting Monday, February 9, on DOJ computers. There will be restrictions preventing electronic copying.

Neither the DOJ nor the FBI has publicly supported Mark Epstein’s claim, and reports on the 2023 tip do not show evidence beyond his assertion. The claim is also separate from the confirmed facts of the Epstein case, including his 2008 Florida plea deal and the 2019 federal indictment that ended with his death before trial.

The Justice Department’s releases include a mix of investigative records and public communications submitted to federal authorities. Officials have warned that redactions, data limitations, and the large volume of material can make it difficult to interpret the meaning of individual documents.

Also, there are 3 million files that are yet to be released and it is unclear whether the DOJ plan on more file dumps.