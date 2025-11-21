“President of What?” — RFK Jr.’s Wife Gave the Most Brutal Reaction When He Said He Was Running for President

Hailing from the legendary Kennedy clan, which has played a significant role in the U.S. political sphere, Robert F Kennedy Jr has frequently found his career in the limelight. Kennedy, who serves as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, also once ran for president. However, his wife, Cheryl Hines, reacted to his decision in a very unusual way.

In an interview with The Times of London, the actress revealed how she became her husband’s harshest critic when he expressed his wish to her to run for the U.S. Presidency. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was not that thrilled about her husband’s ambitious desire.

Talking about the same, Hines said, “A few years ago, Bobby came to me and said, ‘How would you feel if I ran for president? And I said, ‘President of what?’” The 60-year-old hilariously thought that her husband wanted to become the president of a board or a company.

However, she admitted that she “needed a moment” when she realized that he wished to become the president of the United States. Cheryl revealed that she hoped that this conversation would stay between her and her husband; otherwise, he would have been at risk of being attacked by his naysayers.

Hines added, “This had to be just between Bobby and me for a long time. If it were to get out, he would start getting attacked.” The couple also had a code name for the entire discussion to prevent anyone from overhearing it. The Waitress star recalled calling the entire topic of discussion their “cookie company.”

For context, Cheryl Hines also penned her memoir titled Unscripted, which was released this month. In her memoir, she went on to talk about Robert F Kennedy Jr’s unfulfilled desire in more detail.

She mentioned how navigating the campaigning for her husband to run for the US President would have been an emotional rollercoaster ride for them. Cheryl wrote, “a giant wave in front of us that would hit us all at once, take us down to the bottom of the ocean, hold us under until we couldn’t breathe, and then spit us out… somewhere. Who knew where.”

She further mentioned in her memoir that although her husband gave her the opportunity to say no to his ambitious political desire, she was consciously aware of it being a brutal thing to say to your partner.

She went on to add, “What’s the saying? You end up regretting the things you don’t do more than the things that you do. So, in theory, I could have said no, but… It’s not how you treat somebody you love.”

For those who may not know, RFK Jr indeed ran for President in the 2024 election against Kamala Harris and US President Donald Trump. He first ran as a Democrat but later became an independent candidate. But he went on to terminate his campaign in August 2024 and endorsed Trump for president. After the latter’s win, Robert was nominated as the 26th US Secretary of Health and Human Services.