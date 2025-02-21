Following the shocking turnout of the USA vs Canada hockey game, several online users have been attacking Donald Trump. What does the president have to do with the American team’s devastating defeat to their arch-rivals? Many think the president’s pep talk is the reason behind it. Some are even calling it “the curse of dumb Donald.” On Thursday, Canada won the 4 Nations Face-off with 3-2 against the USA. It’s like they are a never-stopping beast at international ice hockey tournaments. However, America’s loss led some fans to troll Donald Trump.

Ahead of the much on Thursday, the president delivered a pep talk to the USA team. He claimed to be a hockey fan and wished the players good luck. “The talent, the skill that you have is crazy. And just go out and have a good time tonight and I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skilled group of people. It’s an honor to talk to you. And get out there, and there’s no pressure whatsoever,” he urged the team to have a good time. In his message, Mr. Trump added, “You just go out and have a good time. You’re going to win, and we love America. We love you guys. We’ll be watching tonight. Bring it home!”

Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t a great night as the USA endured a great loss, and Donald Trump had to take the hit. On X (previously Twitter), many fans attacked him for his pre-game pep talk. One user wrote, “The curse of dumb Donald strikes again,” while another insisted, “This is [His message] is why we lost.” One person pointed out that Kansas Chiefs lost at the Super Bowl after Trump supported them openly: “If Trump picks your team, you’re screwed!”

Meanwhile, not only American ice hockey fans but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also slammed Donald Trump after the USA’s defeat. After the intense match, he took to his X and wrote, “You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game.” Trudeau attempted to kill two birds with one stone, celebrating Canada’s win while also firing back at Donald Trump for his Canada takeover dream.

The Thursday matchup came only days after USA and Canada battled against each other at the Bell Center. Trump’s team came out as a 3-1 victorious at that game. With this, the USA team finally managed to interrupt Canada’s consecutive wins at international tournaments. With that win, they swiftly entered the final, while their arch-rival had to defeat Finland and set up a rematch with the USA.

On Thursday, Canada began their revenge well with a Nathan MacKinnon goal. However, the USA quickly turned things in their favour with much-needed goals from Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk. However, in the second period, Sam Bennett’s goal levelled both USA and Canada at 2. Although there were no goals after that, during the overtime, Connor McDavid snatched Canada’s solid victory after a shot right at the 8:18 mark.