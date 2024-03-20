President Biden Mocked for Wearing ‘Lifestyle Shoes’ Meant To Help Prevent Falls: 'New Air Biden'

Social media users seemingly cannot get enough of President Joe Biden's newest shoes, which have once again brought attention to how health and aging concerns may affect the US election in 2024. One of the first platforms to cover Biden's black Hoka shoes was CNN's Inside Edition, and it was highlighted that the broad sole of the shoe provides users with additional stability. Over the weekend, President Biden was seen making his way from the White House to Marine One while wearing the new 'maximum stability' footwear.

Biden is rocking a new pair of shoes.

Notice anything? 🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/hyBFMgNgwh — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 18, 2024

The shoe manufacturer Hoka is behind the President's new 'lifestyle sneakers,' which are intended to provide the utmost comfort and support, whether strolling or trekking. As per the Inside Edition report, the American Podiatric Association has certified that the shoe is good for the overall health of one's feet. The shoe's many pros, including comfort and the sensation of 'walking on air,' have also been lauded by many. However, given the President's history of mishaps and falls as well as the continuous worries about Biden's age and cognitive capacity, his shoe choice has drawn some criticism and jokes on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Makela

One user wrote on X, "How convenient! Joe can slide right into his shoes without tying his laces too, he has the baby clip attachment. Perhaps the ability to tie your shoe laces should be a mandatory eligibility to run for POTUS." Another user added, "Hoka shoes are great. Have several pairs for 8 years now. Nurses love them. Obviously he needs them for foot issues and stability. But it is funny on him."

Joe Biden tries to outdo the Trump sneakers with “lifestyle sneakers” for the elderly made by Hoka. Let’s go Brandon🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FgrPUgRC1L — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) March 19, 2024

A third user chimed in, "They look like they are closed with Velcro instead of laces. This type of footwear is used for people who are impaired in some way, or are too lazy to tie their own shes. Seems Joe fits both categories doesn't it?" A fourth one added, "The new air biden ankle busters. They may have G.P.S. guidance performance. And shockwave technology when he is sniffing too long."

Biden can’t tie his shoes anymore? pic.twitter.com/0YjwnoajmB — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) March 17, 2024

The fact that Biden would often trip over the stairs leading up to Air Force One worried his aides so much that they installed shorter stairs, but that did not completely address the issue. Last month, President Biden was made fun of by Fox News hosts when he almost stumbled while going up the stairs on Air Force One. Finally, he caught himself and straightened himself before he struck the floor.

Rocking those Air Bidens pic.twitter.com/dRDQCJo7HB — Maverick (@MaverickLIVE_) March 17, 2024

As reported by Mediate, following the event in February, Jacqui Heinrich, a correspondent for Fox News, remarked, "They’ve been putting him in sneakers because we had noticed that every time he’s wearing the dress shoes seems to be when he is having issues on the stairs. But he wore those shoes and had a little bit of a stumble going up the stairs. So we will be watching to see if he switches out, switches back, to the brand new black Hokas that he was spotted wearing in Delaware this past weekend."