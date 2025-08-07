To make America great again, Donald Trump has stripped America of its humanity, and all he has left to show for is a nation that is being ridiculed all over and is left alone in the chaos.

There is a damning new report that has unveiled a disturbing pattern of abuse and neglect within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers. And all of this is happening under President Donald Trump’s current administration, which claims to live by the Bible.

Senator Jon Ossoff’s office has compiled this report. It was first reported by NBC News. The investigation reveals that there have been over 500 credible claims of human rights violations since Trump’s second term began on January 20, 2025.

In this report, the most horrifying and heartbreaking revelations involve the treatment of pregnant women and children. These include both immigrants and U.S. citizens.

The report has details of physical and sexual abuse of detainees and retaliation against those who report mistreatment. There is severe neglect of those in the detention centre and a complete lack of medical care. This is especially true for pregnant women. For people who claim to be against abortion and the rights of the unborn, apparently, mean only those babies that they deem fit.

A monthslong investigation by the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff compiles hundreds of alleged human rights violations at immigration detention centers, according to a new report about his probe first obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/wO79j5pU36 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 6, 2025

One of the cases in the report describes a pregnant woman who was bleeding for days and was denied medical help. She ended up miscarrying without any help or support.

Another woman was reportedly told to calm down and to “just drink water” when she asked for help. In total, there have been 14 credible accounts of abuse toward pregnant detainees.

There are equally troubling cases involving children. There have been 18 cases involving children. Some of them are as young as two years old.

One report details the ordeal of a 10-year-old American citizen recovering from brain surgery who was then allegedly denied crucial follow-up care.

These stories have raised an alarm. The mental, physical, and sexual abuse of these detainees and the conditions they live in are nothing short of a nightmare.

New: I’m really disappointed on the number of arrests I’ve witnessed at the EOIR IMMIGRATION COURTS in San Antonio Tx for the past 45 days. In this clip i documented ONE illegal alien arrested from 8 am to 12 noon. Add up the cost of all these ICE/CBP, judges and… pic.twitter.com/MGLPU0I3QE — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) July 3, 2025

According to Senator Ossoff’s findings, ICE facilities are now dangerously overcrowded. It is due to a massive surge in immigration arrests. The arrests have been up by 268% from June 2024 to June 2025.

Most of the people who are being held have no criminal record. The system built is not ready for the number of detainees in captivity. There are more than 13,000 over the limit at these centres. This has led to overcrowding, which has caused worse conditions and diminished access to essential services.

The report also shows the challenges investigators face. They have alleged that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has obstructed every effort, and the investigators have been unable to access detention centers. DHS has also prevented interviews with detainees.

“That would be grounds for a major lawsuit in a regular prison,” Ossoff’s office noted.

June 14th 2025 No Kings Day, ICE deployed from Texas pulls a Gun on Crowd at the Federal ICE Detention Facility in South Waterfront Portland, OR Bancroft Street. #Texas

Camera: Jordan Brokaw

Produced by: Channel Heed

All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/GhTbNSeSY0 — Mason Lake (@MasonLakePhoto) June 15, 2025

There have been several reports of sexual assaults in these detention centres. In one particular instance, there were at least four 911 emergency calls from the South Texas ICE facility since January. All these calls were to report sexual assault by the detained. Rather than any help, those who made the calls were often punished.

Meredyth Yoon is an immigration attorney and litigation director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. She has shared that one detainee who miscarried has described the conditions as “terrible” and “inhumane.” They have cited overcrowding, sleeping on floors, inadequate nutrition, and mistreatment by guards.

Detainees do not have information about their legal cases. They don’t even get enough access to loved ones or legal counsel.

DHS has denied all these allegations even after the evidence was presented. One of the department representatives has insisted that all detainees receive appropriate medical care. They claim that those detained get proper meals and access to communication, and have called the claims in the report “false.”

DHS melted down after NBC News reported on conditions inside some immigrant detention facilities: 510 credible cases of human rights abuses, including 41 allegations of “physical or sexual abuse, as well as 18 alleged reports of mistreatment of children.” https://t.co/HjS3I1VO1Q — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 5, 2025

The report has reignited national debate about the ethical and legal responsibilities of ICE. And has now raised the question with the administration.

Lawmakers and civil rights advocates are now calling for transparency, accountability, and immediate reforms within the U.S. immigration detention system.