Pregnant Woman Says Healthcare Is Too Expensive – Plans to Give Birth Abroad Instead

A pregnant woman posted on Reddit about her unique birthing plan that involves giving birth in the current country she’s residing in with her partner. The 29-year-old expecting mother is married to a 32-year-old man. Both of them are trying to navigate parenthood and finances if they choose to give birth in America.

She posted, “I might be the AH to choose to give birth in this country just to save money. She explained that it’s because of the high cost of giving birth in North America, especially for those without insurance or with out-of-network doctors, where healthcare is treated like a business rather than an essential service.

She explained that she hasn’t lived in her home country since she was nine and has spent most of her life in her current country. According to the residency rules, she won’t be able to pass her citizenship from her birth country to her child without living in her birth country for at least five years.

She added, “I could only pass down my non-North American citizenship to my child.” On the other hand, her husband will be able to pass down his American citizenship to the children. Over this, her extended family members have criticized her for denying her child citizenship. There have been long-standing biases in her family when it comes to her spouse.

This woman just has a baby “I just want to take a second to talk about how stupid American healthcare is” – She walked into the emergency room at 2am, was immediately sent to labor and delivery. She was charged $1,283.40 for stepping foot in the ER

– A 2 minute check in talk at… pic.twitter.com/MJtk0PnKc1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 5, 2025



Reddit users encouraged her to do what made the most financial sense regarding medical costs. One commented, “If it makes sense financially to give birth in one country over the next, then do it. Unless those family members… are willing to subsidize the birth costs since you have no health insurance.”

Many Redditors were confused by the vague post, as the pregnant woman did not mention the exact country name. One user added, “Just say United States. This is weird.” Another one concluded for the pregnant woman, “Did you think you were being subtle by not naming the USA? It just makes this an awkward read by not just saying countries names. And clearly the husband is from Canada. Just name the damn countries.”

The third one chimed in, “Your American family is racist. You weren’t being subtle about what countries you were talking about.” Another one was sympathetic and commented, “Giving birth in the States is crazy expensive, but I find it just as expensive to give birth in Canada if you aren’t covered by their healthcare. By being a citizen, you’ll still get slammed with medical fees. If you’re in good standing with both countries, then I’d pick Canada. I choose to live here, and I am raising a family here after having most of my older children in the USA. It was a change of pace. Feels like we picked a good time to live in Canada almost 2 decades ago.”