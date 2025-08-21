Pregnant Massachusetts Teen Sent Alarming Text Before Disappearance – Boyfriend Later Admitted to Killing Her

Trigger Warning: This article mentions graphic details about death.

In a shocking case involving a young couple in Massachusetts, the gruesome remains of the 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro were found after she went missing. She was last seen on August 6 at her 22-year-old boyfriend Gregory Groom’s home on County Street. After an extensive search involving drones and law enforcement teams, Groom was arrested and charged with her murder. Investigators say Groom confessed to murdering his on-and-off girlfriend, Monteiro, while she was 11 weeks pregnant.

Groom contacted the police on August 7, claiming Kylee Monteiro had come by seeking shelter; they argued behind a shed, and then she left. He told authorities she had not been seen or heard from since. He reportedly buried her body on his property about five feet deep in Rehoboth, Massachusetts.

As per The New York Times, Groom stabbed Kylee Monteiro with a kitchen knife and moved her body into nearby woods, and then finished the job. Monteiro, who had been residing in a shelter for pregnant and homeless women, was in sheer distress before her death.

After August 6, she vanished from social media and stopped communicating with loved ones, alarming her family. Her sister Kitty Monteiro shared updates on Facebook, emphasizing that Kylee was very active on TikTok and it was unusual for her to go silent. Kitty also revealed that Kylee had confided about ongoing domestic issues with Groom.

Meanwhile, the night before Kylee’s disappearance, after she had argued with Gregory Groom, Kylee had texted her other sister, Faith, saying, “He threw me on the ground, and pulled my hair and strangled me… My phone’s at 4 percent. If I die, it was Greg.”

Even though Faith offered to pick her up, she denied. In addition, Kylee had also texted another friend that she was not feeling very safe and that something was not right. Kylee Monteiro’s family is mourning her unexpected death and described her as “so loving and so caring.” Her sisters also thanked the legal team who found her in no time and created a GoFundMe page to cover the costs for the funeral.

Reportedly, she had just received her high school diploma and met her Groom in March. She lived with her aunt after the death of her mother and was struggling in her relationship with the Groom, who is now in custody. Her last TikTok post hinted at emotional conflict, stating she “didn’t care what people said about him.”

NEW DETAILS REVEALED — A Rehoboth man allegedly confessed to murdering his pregnant girlfriend with a kitchen knife and then drew a map that led police to where a body was buried on his 25-acre property. Before her death, the 18-year-old victim texted her sister, “My phone is… pic.twitter.com/kqqQezKx7N — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 20, 2025

Furthermore, Kylee Monteiro’s sister Faith was heartbroken by the news and said, “I lost my sister… I will never see her again… or get the chance to say goodbye.” Convicted Gregory appeared in Taunton District Court on Wednesday, facing a murder charge, but he reportedly pleaded not guilty. No DNA results have been released yet, and it remains uncertain whether the unborn child was his. His next hearing is scheduled on September 10.

Sadly, many such young lives like Kylee have been affected due to sheer negligence, leading to crime, teenage reckless rage, and mere childish behavior. We hope her family can cope with the loss of the golden teenager blessed with a bright future. Remember, abuse and love cannot exist in the same sphere altogether, and do not hesitate to seek legal help and report any suspicious deeds or wrongdoings.