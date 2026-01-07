Prayers Requested as Texas Longhorns Legend Jordan Shipley Undergoes Surgery After Ranch Accident

The football community is rallying around Texas Longhorns and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Jordan Shipley, who is in critical but stable condition after suffering severe burns in a ranch accident.

The University of Texas announced Tuesday, January 6, that Shipley was operating a machine on his ranch when it caught fire. One of the workers drove him to the hospital, and he was later airlifted from Burnet, Texas, to Austin. He remained hospitalized on Tuesday night when the school issued the statement about his condition.

“The family hopes that everyone will keep Jordan in their prayers,” Texas associate athletic director John Bianco wrote on X.

Alex Dunlap, who covers the Longhorns for Orangebloods.com and RosterWatch, shared a text message he received regarding Shipley’s health. According to Dunlap’s source, Shipley received a “great update,” and those around him were optimistic.

“Hands look like they will be saved,” Dunlap reported. “They have some damage, but treatable. Lungs are good, but [they] could tell he inhaled soot. … Biggest threat is infection and pneumonia.”

Your prayers for Jordan Shipley are working, please keep them up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tsuf0D5PRm — Alex Dunlap (@AlexDunlapNFL) January 7, 2026

Dunlap’s source said that Shipley would also be scanned for broken bones.

“Jordan Shipley almost dying + having life altering surgery for severe burns really puts life into perspective,” one Longhorns fan reflected on X. “I’m good on recruiting nonsense for a bit. Life is real. And things matter way more. Prayers up for him, with Jesus all things are possible. Hoping for a swift recovery.”

“This news about Jordan Shipley just strikes to the core, he is a really good man with a beautiful family,” Longhorns content creator Jordan Nash wrote. “If his time at Texas was any indication, he’s gonna fight.”

Originally from Temple, Texas, Shipley played for the Longhorns from 2004–09. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Shipley recorded 248 catches for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns over 53 games. He also returned three punts and one kick for a touchdown, and won a national championship in 2005. As of January 2026, Shipley remains the Longhorns’ all-time leader in receptions, and he trails only Roy Williams in receiving yards (3,866) and receiving touchdowns (36).

15 years ago today: Jordan Shipley set a school record with 273 yards receiving. 🤘 He set the record on 11 receptions, highlighted by an 88-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/gXTXRSwb9g — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) November 8, 2024

Shipley — who also ran track in college — ended his Longhorns career in style, totaling 116 catches, 1,485 yards, and 15 all-purpose touchdowns (13 receiving, two punt returns) and earning All-American honors as a redshirt senior in 2009. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him No. 84 in the 2010 draft, and he recorded 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

However, Shipley suffered a concussion that October, and he missed most of 2011 with a torn ACL and MCL. The Bengals cut Shipley in August 2012, and he split the 2012 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 23 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown in six games for the latter.

Shipley was inducted into the Texas High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, and the University of Texas elected him to its Hall of Honor in 2020.