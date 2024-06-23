Post-Split Remarks from Taylor Swift's Exes, Including Joe Alwyn and Others

Here's What Taylor Swift Former Partners Said After Splitting With Her

Taylor Swift faces a lot of unfair criticism for dating celebrities and writing songs about them. Although she has always been very secretive about who most of her songs are for, her fans have figured out that several songs were written about her former partners. For instance, Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend for over six years, was seemingly the subject of Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department. Talking about his relationship with Swift, he said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.” However, Alwyn’s not the only one. Here’s how her other partners reacted to being the subject of her highly publicized art.

1. Matty Healy

Matty Healy and Swift's romantic rumors began back in November 2014 but they reportedly dated for just a month in 2023. When Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department, her followers were unpleasantly surprised to find out that many songs in the album appeared to be about Healy, as reported by Buzzfeed News. It was rumored that his influence was included in songs such as But Daddy I Love Him and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. When he was asked how he felt, he said, “Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.”

2. Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Swift met in 2012 when Swift was 22 and Styles was 18, and they dated for a few months. Despite its short duration, their relationship has inspired music from both Grammy-winning artists, according to InStyle. Swift appeared to refer to Styles in tracks such as Out of the Woods and Style. Reacting to this, Styles said, "I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs." He added, “That’s the part that’s about the two people. And she’s really good, so they’re really good songs. So I’m lucky in that sense!”

3. Jake Gyllenhaal

Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's short-lived relationship happened over a decade ago, but it is still memorable to her fans. According to PEOPLE, many of them believe that several of her songs, including the iconic heartbreak anthem All Too Well, were inspired by Gyllenhaal. However, Gyllenhaal denied it and said, "It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

4. Calvin Harris

Popular singers Swift and Calvin Harris ended their 15-month relationship on June 1, 2016, according to PEOPLE. While talking about all the spotlight that he received, Harris said, "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity.” He was not at all comfortable with all the attention.

5. John Mayer

In 2010, Swift wrote Dear John, a breakup song about a relationship with an older man, as reported by US Weekly. Two years later, Mayer confessed he felt "humiliated" by the song's lyrics, and slammed it as "cheap songwriting" for Swift to mention an ex. He said, “It made me feel terrible. Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do. I was really caught off guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down."

6. Taylor Lautner

Swift and Taylor Lautner's brief romance lives on through her music. The song Back to December from her 2010 album Speak Now is widely believed to reflect their relationship, according to PEOPLE. Reacting to this, he said, “It was a good time, it was a fun few months there! I don’t know why you guys want to talk about it. That’s what she does. She writes songs. It’s good music. I listen to it!’" Lautner was even brought on stage during an Eras concert in Kansas City, Missouri.

7. Tom Hiddleston

Swift and Tom Hiddleston ended their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after dating for three months, according to US Weekly. Given the brief nature of their relationship, many suspected it was merely a publicity stunt. Speaking about this, Hiddleston said, “Of course it was real. Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time. I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible.” Hiddleston also mentioned that his brief relationship with Swift taught him a great deal about dating under the public spotlight.

8. Joe Jonas

Swift and Joe Jonas remain friendly even after their brief relationship in 2008. Swift also released a track from the Fearless Vault called Mr. Perfectly Fine, which appears to be about her breakup with Jonas, according to PEOPLE. Talking about this, he said, “That’s part of being a musician, I guess. You write songs about each other. She’s great. Yeah, we’re friends. In this industry, you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch. Obviously, it’s tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we’re cool.”

9. Travis Kelce

Many Swifties believe that her new album in the future might be based on her happy relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Their love story could easily be a dreamy one, the famous American pop singer and the best American football player. There has already been a lot of buzz surrounding Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce since rumors of their relationship emerged, as reported by US Weekly. Swift even attended one of Kelce’s games in Kansas City which became one of the most spoken-about moments of the year.