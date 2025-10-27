Portland Erupts Again! Feds Arrest Anti-ICE Protester After Heated Clash Outside Facility

Chaos erupted after an anti-ICE protester was arrested by the Feds for allegedly crossing the “Do Not Block” line. The entire incident was captured on camera as law enforcement officers swarmed the protesters afterward. The demonstrator was protesting outside the ICE facility in Portland. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows a woman’s heated interaction with officers. She was soon pulled across a blue line painted on the site.

First arrest at Saturday’s protest outside the ICE facility in Portland. Looks like a fed was talking to someone and then pulled her across the blue “Do Not Cross” line and then feds swarmed her. pic.twitter.com/OoAMXLCgvy — Bennett Haselton (@bennetthaselton) October 25, 2025

The Portland Police Bureau has since confirmed two arrests during Saturday’s protests. A spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “PPB has arrested two people for crimes committed today. I do not have names or charges yet. The officers haven’t even transported them back to the precinct yet, so it will be a while.” They added, “As we have every night for many weeks, PPB continues to monitor the area for criminal behavior.”

Protest organizers claimed that the demonstration outside the ICE facility was held to “demand the revocation of ICE’s permit to operate out of the facility.” However, this is not the first time protests have erupted outside the facility. The Portland facility has become a focal point in recent weeks against Donald Trump‘s immigration policies. Many activists have protested ICE detentions and deportations in recent months, part of the president’s broader immigration crackdown.

NEW: A federal appeals court has lifted Oregon U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut’s decision from earlier this week, blocking President Trump from federalizing 200 Oregon National Guard troops, but he still cannot deploy the troops to Portland. Fox & Friends: “Although… pic.twitter.com/FbetEKlfsA — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 9, 2025

“We have no choice, we have no fear,” protesters shouted during the recent demonstration, adding, ‘ICE is not welcome here.” Amid the heat from the activists, last month, Trump announced that the Oregon National Guard would be deployed in Portland to defend the ICE officers. This decision further added fuel to the fire.

However, Trump’s decision faced significant obstacles after a Trump-appointed district judge blocked it. Judge Karin Immergut issued two temporary restraining orders earlier this month. One of them prohibits the Republican President from ordering Oregon troops to be sent to Portland. The other one blocks him from sending any National Guard members to Oregon at all.