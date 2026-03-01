Pope Leo Warns Trump on Iran War as U.S. Strikes Mount

Pope Leo XIV called on Sunday for an end to rising violence linked to the U.S. military campaign against Iran. He urged leaders to return to diplomacy as President Donald Trump’s strikes continued and Iran retaliated.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, Leo said, “Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats or with weapons, which cause destruction, pain, and death. They come only through reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue.”

The pontiff warned that the conflict could expand and worsen if leaders did not stop the fighting. “Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of enormous proportions,” he said, “I appeal to the parties involved to take moral responsibility to stop the cycle of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss!”

Leo added, “May diplomacy reclaim its role, and may the well-being of people be promoted, people who wish for peaceful coexistence based on justice.” He concluded, “And let us continue to pray for peace.”

His remarks came as the United States and Israel conducted joint airstrikes on Tehran and other cities in Iran starting Saturday, according to Vatican News’ report on the conflict in the pope’s appeal.

Iran responded by attacking Israel and several Gulf countries that host American military bases.

Iranian state-run news agencies announced the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had led Iran for nearly 37 years.

Leo’s appeal did not mention Trump, but it came as Washington faced increasing pressure over the operation’s scope and risks, including the chance of further military escalation and more casualties on several fronts.

The Washington Post reported that Leo “denounced the violence,” stating that “peace is not built with threats and arms.” He urged the parties to stop what he called a “spiral of violence” and let diplomacy “regain its role.”

Axios also reported that Leo warned the violence risked becoming “an unbridgeable chasm” while emphasizing dialogue over military force during his public address.

The Vatican has often used the Angelus to make urgent appeals during conflicts. Leo’s statement followed a tradition of calling for negotiated solutions while framing the humanitarian stakes as key to leaders’ responsibilities. In his remarks on Sunday, Leo spoke of moral duty and the need to prevent further loss of life, pairing the warning with calls for diplomacy and prayer.

As Trump warned, American lives have been lost in the conflict. As previously reported on Inquisitr, at least three military men have been killed, with more seriously injured. Their names have not been released until 24 hours after their families are informed.

It is yet to be seen how the American public reacts to the military conflict that is undoubtedly a risky move by President Donald Trump. With the midterms in November, polling was low for the White House on numerous key issues, particularly the cost-of-living. A long and drawn-out conflict with Iran will certainly hike up prices even further.