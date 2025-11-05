Pope Leo Blasts Donald Trump About Treatment of Migrants: ‘Test of Humanity’

Pope Leo spoke frankly about the the way the U.S. is currently handle migration. He didn’t hold back as he message that lands squarely in the middle of Donald Trump’s renewed immigration crackdown.

According to the BBC, the Pope said that protecting borders shouldn’t mean losing sight ofPreview (opens in a new tab) mercy. He pointed out that the issue was “a test of humanity, not just politics.”

The pope stated, per The Guardian, that “many people who have lived for years and years and years, never causing problems, have been deeply affected by what is going on right now.” He added, ” I think there is a deep reflection that needs to be made about what is happening.”

The pontiff also pointed out that detainees also have spiritual rights. He said that the migrants “own spiritual needs should be attended to.”

Of course, Pope Leo’s’ message comes just as Trump has been tightening border controls again. He has revived some of the toughest enforcement measures from his first term.

Trump supporters call it necessary for security. However, critics like the Pope, note that the treatment of these migrants is lacking.

Austen Ivereigh, a Catholic historian, told the BBC that he was “struck by how direct his reference was because he’s obviously talking about the ICE round-ups.”

While it could be argued that the Pope was speaking broadly, the overlap in timing makes it hard to believe. And Trump is openly moving ahead with his migrant-control policy giving critics the push to also speak about it openly.

Additionally, the Trump administration isn’t alone in facing this kind of pushback from the Catholic Church. European governments have also been under fire from the Pope for hardening asylum laws.

Pope Leo decried mistreatment of immigrants as a “grave crime” on Thursday, pressing ahead with a message of welcome for migrants weeks after criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies. For @Reuters https://t.co/GEO5Awsec8 — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmcelwee) October 23, 2025

CBS News covered a meeting at the Vatican last week where Pope Leo welcomed U.S. officials and even accepted a gift from JD Vance. But behind the warm gestures, the Pope steered the conversation toward humanitarian topics, including migration.

Trump’s advisers have brushed off the criticism, saying strict enforcement is about protecting American jobs and keeping communities safe.

Still, the pontiff’s words hit hard. The head of the Catholic Church doesn’t often directly challenge the government, so it comes as a sobering moment when faith and politics collide.

Pope Leo has made migration one of the defining themes of his papacy. He’s visited refugee camps, washed the feet of asylum seekers, and urged richer nations to share responsibility.

Professor Anna Rowlands of Durham University shared, “He has lived in countries affected by these policies, and been welcomed himself as a migrant. He was in effect a migrant bishop.”

The Pope’s warning comes as the Trump administration tries to tame the southern border.

While the message probably won’t shift U.S. policy, it has already reframed the debate in spiritual terms. Pope Leo has succeeded in changing the rhetoric from walls or visas, to a debate about conscience.

It seems as if what Pope Leo wants is simple: a country that will defend itself without losing its compassion. And that’s a challenge that only the U.S. can answer.Leo