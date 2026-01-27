Polling Specialist Calls Low ICE, DHS and Noem Ratings a ‘Political Disaster’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said new polling shows ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem all have dropped significantly in public opinion since President Donald Trump returned to office. He called the numbers a “political disaster” for the administration.

Enten discussed the trend during a segment on CNN’s News Central. He pointed to a sharp decline in ICE’s approval ratings after recent enforcement events, including those in Minneapolis. “After Minneapolis, it’s even lower, minus 27 points on the net approval rating of ICE,” Enten said, referring to a measure that looks at both approval and disapproval.

He also noted declining support for DHS, the Cabinet-level department that includes ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Noem’s personal approval ratings have been negative in every poll he reviewed.

Recent independent polling supports this view. A Quinnipiac University survey released on January 13 found that 36% of registered voters approved of Noem’s job performance, while 52% disapproved. The same survey indicated that ICE job approval stood at 40% with a disapproval rate of 57%.

This decline has occurred as immigration enforcement has taken center stage in the administration’s agenda, leading to protests and political backlash following shootings involving federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month. Reuters reported that a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 39% of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of immigration, while 53% disapproved. Furthermore, 58% felt that ICE agents have gone “too far” in their activities.

ICE, DHS & Kristi Noem are a political disaster for Trump. ICE’s net approval is at an all-time low under Trump (-27 pt) & keeps falling. DHS approval is at an all-time low under Trump (42%… was 59% at this pt in term 1). Noem’s net approval has been negative in every poll. pic.twitter.com/sFc4QnQSEc — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 26, 2026

Enten described these findings as a warning for Trump and Republicans in the upcoming elections, suggesting that ongoing unpopularity related to enforcement practices could pose political risks. On CNN, he described the combined polling for ICE, DHS, and Noem as a “political disaster.”

Newsweek, referencing CNN’s analysis, reported that support for ICE and DHS has fallen to new lows during Trump’s second term and that Noem’s approval ratings have consistently been negative across polls. This trend is linked to controversy surrounding enforcement operations and the administration’s response to violent incidents.

DHS has previously defended its enforcement strategy as focused on public safety threats. Recently, a DHS spokesperson stated that the department would continue operations in spite of criticism, arguing that sanctuary policies compel federal agents to act.

Newsweek reported that it contacted DHS for comments on the latest polling analysis. CNN’s transcript of the segment centered on overall trends rather than attributing the decline to a single event, but Enten emphasized that the timing of these declines followed major enforcement controversies, like those in Minneapolis.

The overall data from various surveys is clear: ICE’s standing has worsened, DHS is receiving more disapproval than earlier in Trump’s first term, and Noem is hindering the administration’s efforts to promote its aggressive enforcement approach to a doubtful public.

Trump has already initiated a shakeup in immigration operations by ordering Tom Homan to take over operations in Minneapolis. However, with reports on the less-than-stellar federal agent hiring practices and misconduct complaints, there appears to be a structural issue.