Poll Reveals Which of Trump's 5 Kids Has The Most Influence Over Him – It’s Not Who You’d Think

Whether working together on real estate projects, serving as judges on The Apprentice, or offering advice during his presidential campaigns, Donald Trump's five children have held significant positions alongside their father throughout the years. During his first term, Donald mainly depended on his eldest children, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., for advice, while recently, yougest son Barron Trump made headlines for his key role in helping dad use podcasts and streaming platforms to win the youth vote in the 2024 elections.When polled on which of his five children holds the most influence over the President-elect, Americans had a definitive answer. As reported by the Daily Mail, a survey of over 1,000 registered voters found that Barron, Ivanka, and Eric do not hold as much influence over their father as his eldest son, Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. reflects on J.D. Vance's debate ahead of 2-24 elections. (Image Source: YouTube | NBC News)

Don Jr. was also deemed as a key advisor, particularly concerning White House strategy, by individuals close to the President-elect, as reported by The Guardian. Several political insiders, contributors, and supporters revealed his role in recommending applicants for cabinet positions. He is even credited for having helped his father choose Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential nominee.

(Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr. has emerged as the most influential Trump family member in the transition as the president-elect builds the most controversial cabinet in modern U.S. history, according to a half dozen sources with knowledge of his role. — The Bias (@thebias_news) November 27, 2024

Additionally, Don Jr. played a major role in advising his father on emerging technologies like cryptocurrency, which has led to their own successful crypto ventures. He is also likely to continue to play a significant role in the administration's efforts to manage the shattered U.S. immigration system, navigate international tensions, and carry out his father's much-discussed tariff plans in the second term. Ivanka, the only child to work in her father's administration during his first term, was deemed the next most influencial over her father. However, according to reports, none of the Trump children will be joining the Republican leader's second term adminitraton.

Donald Trump Jr. emerged as the most influential Trump family member during the transition to build the most controversial cabinet in modern US history, elevating inexperienced loyalists over more qualified candidates for top positions in his administration. pic.twitter.com/LMHcFkyNsE — Dr. Andy ☮️ (@AndyRogers07) November 25, 2024

Don Jr. has shifted his focus to personal ventures, including hosting his podcast, while Eric continues to oversee the family’s Trump Organization business empire. Barron, now 18, is focused on his college studies, and Ivanka has removed herself from the political spotlight, focusing on her own family with Jared Kushner instead. The President-elect also once commented on the intense scrutiny his family endured during and after his first term which influenced his decision to not place them in prominent roles during his second presidency. During a June 2023 interview with Fox News, the Donald said, “My family has been through hell,” as reported by NBC News.

His spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, also stated, “President Trump’s family is beloved by the American people. They have endured unprecedented challenges, witch-hunts, and prosecutions and honorably stood by the President-Elect because they believe in his mission to make America great again. Whether formally or informally, the President’s family will always play an important role in his administration.” The Trump family has expressed a strong trust in the political partners and advisors now guiding Donald. His children, along with his wife Melania Trump, have voiced particular confidence in Susie Wiles, the incoming White House chief of staff, who co-managed his campaign.