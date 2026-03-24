Poll Reveals Least Liked Member in the Trump Administration — And the Ranking Is Damning

The White House Homeland Security and immigration policy advisor, Stephen Miller, has been ranked ‘dead last’ in a new poll. The Race to the White House poll revealed that he was last on a list ranking favorability among Trump administration members

According to a Race to the White House poll, as cited by The Migrant Insider, Miller found himself at the bottom of the list of reportedly popular members of the Trump administration. Pablo Manriquez from the publication shared the results of the poll. He also remarked on the reason behind Miller’s ranking.

The poll recorded the percentage of those who “favored” or “unfavored” him in U.S. politics. It also revealed the number of people who were still on the fence about the political figure.

EXCLUSIVE: An internal @RacetotheWH polling average shows nobody likes Stephen Miller. The toxic White House aide ranks dead last on a 27-name list of U.S. political figures. Reporting by me: https://t.co/oCxL3zrbED — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) March 23, 2026

Among the 27 names on the poll, Miller appeared to be the least favored among voters. Only 18% viewed him favorably, about 38% found him unfavorable, while 43% of voters were unsure about Miller.

According to reports by the publication, overall, 68% of Americans have reportedly been unfavorable toward Miller. Miller was ranked alongside a list of prominent political figures, including members of the Trump administration.

Some of them included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pam Bondi, and Pete Hegseth. Others on the list include former president Barack Obama, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, and many more.

Manriquez commented on why Miller was reportedly ‘dead last’ in the poll. As mentioned earlier, Miller is also an advisor for immigration policies. The author claimed Miller was a “political architect” who allegedly isn’t included in major events.

Time for a forecast update! Here’s how the midterms look today at RacetotheWH!

House – Chance to Win:

Democrats: 69% (+8% since Oct)

Republicans: 31%

Senate:

Democrats: 40% (+6% since Oct)

Republicans: 60% — Logan Phillips (@LoganR2WH) February 12, 2026

About Miller’s alleged unpopularity, Manriquez claimed, “Some men run from unpopularity; Miller seems to cultivate it.” The author proceeded to compare Miller’s popularity with that of the former Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Noem’s popularity also reportedly plummeted after facing scrutiny for multiple reasons. That includes her actions and comments during the Minneapolis shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, earlier this year.

Manriquez noted that despite the backlash against Noem, she still reportedly ranked higher than Miller in the poll. He further concluded remarks about Miller, stating, “When Americans hear Stephen Miller’s name, they do not feel good about it.”

While Miller is reportedly last on this list, Trump is number four on the list. About 40% of Americans find the President favorable, while 42% don’t. The top spot, however, went to former President Obama.

Bondi: “I think the unsung hero in all of this is Stephen Miller. Stephen is the architect of making all these plans work.” pic.twitter.com/NON8rgEOT7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Obama had the highest recorded number of Americans who reportedly found him favorable, according to the poll. His wife, Michelle Obama with a 3% difference in favorability.

Manriquez noted that the poll didn’t only include members of the Trump administration. It included the “whole American political spectrum,” where Miller ranked last.

The White House and the Trump administration have not officially commented on the recent Race to the White House poll. Similarly, Miller has also not responded to the results of this poll.