Poll Reveals How Americans View ICE After Minneapolis Killing

A new YouGov survey conducted in the hours after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis found that a majority of Americans disapprove of how ICE is doing its job, as the killing intensifies scrutiny of federal immigration operations under President Donald Trump.

The poll, cited by Newsweek, surveyed 2,686 U.S. adults and found 52% said they disapprove of how ICE is handling its job, compared with 39% who approve. Another 10% said they were not sure.

The survey also asked about ICE’s approach, with 51% calling it “too forceful,” 27% saying it was “about right,” and 10% saying it was “not forceful enough,” according to the reported results.

Among Republicans, 80% approved of ICE, including 53% who strongly approved and 27% who somewhat approved, while 14% disapproved. Among Democrats, 85% disapproved, including 72% who strongly disapproved and 13% who somewhat disapproved, while 9% approved. Independents leaned negative, with 56% disapproving and 27% approving, and 16% saying they were not sure.

The poll also measured attitudes toward protests against ICE actions. About 44% said they approved of recent ICE protests, while 42% disapproved, with 14% unsure.

The survey was taken the same day Good, 37, was shot inside her vehicle during a federal operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials have said the ICE agent, identified by the administration as Jonathan Ross, fired in self-defense and have alleged Good used her vehicle as a weapon. Minnesota officials have disputed that account and said bystander video suggests Good’s vehicle was turning away when she was shot.

The shooting has prompted large demonstrations in Minneapolis and plans for protests in other cities. It has also triggered a dispute between federal authorities and Minnesota officials over investigative control and access to evidence.

After the killing, federal officials said the FBI would lead the investigation, and Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it no longer had access to case materials and evidence necessary to complete an independent review. Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have called for an independent inquiry, arguing the federal response has lacked transparency.

DHS has defended the agency’s posture and said it will continue operations. Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS assistant secretary, told Newsweek, “We aren’t going anywhere. While these sanctuary politicians refuse to protect Americans, DHS law enforcement will. We have removed thousands of murderers, scores of rapists, pedophiles, known and suspected terrorists, gang members and other public safety threats out of America’s communities.”

The debate has expanded beyond the facts of the shooting to broader questions about ICE tactics and accountability. The YouGov findings suggest that concerns about force and conduct extend beyond Democratic voters and into the politically important independent bloc as the midterm election cycle approaches.

Separate polling cited in the same coverage showed rising support for abolishing ICE. Civiqs tracking data showed support for abolishing the agency at 42% this month, up from 19% in the second half of 2024, with nearly 7 in 10 Democrats backing the idea.

ICE has been a central instrument of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, which has emphasized arrests, removals and expanded enforcement operations. The administration has argued that increased enforcement is necessary to address public safety threats, while critics have accused federal officials of aggressive tactics that heighten risk during encounters.

The FBI investigation into Good’s death remains ongoing, and no criminal charges have been announced, although it has been suggested it may be filed at a later date.