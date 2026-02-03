Poll Finds Trump Losing Ground on Every Major Issue

President Donald Trump’s job approval fell in January, dipping across all major policy areas measured. A new national survey found declines in immigration, the economy, foreign affairs, and inflation as the 2026 midterm campaign takes shape.

The poll, conducted online from January 28 to 29 among 2,000 registered voters, showed Trump’s overall approval at 45%, down from 47% in December. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points, according to Newsweek. This survey comes from the Harvard CAPS/Harris partnership, which tracks Trump’s performance monthly across multiple policy categories.

On immigration, approval dropped to 46% from 49% in December, continuing a decline from the mid-50s recorded earlier last year. For the economy, approval fell to 43%, down from a high of 49% in February 2025. Approval for foreign affairs was at 42%, down from 45% in December.

Other areas also saw decreased approval. Managing the government dropped to 43% from 45%, while handling inflation slipped to 39% from 40%, matching the lowest level recorded for that measure over the past year. Approval for tariffs and trade policy also stood at 39%.

The poll indicated one area of strength related to recent unrest in Minneapolis. In response to a new question about Trump’s handling of anti-ICE protests there, 51% approved. However, the same poll found that many voters were uneasy about how immigration enforcement agencies operate in U.S. cities.

According to Newsweek, 57% said ICE and Customs and Border Protection have “gone too far” in enforcing immigration laws. Additionally, 55% disapproved of how enforcement is carried out in American cities. The poll also revealed that 86% supported requiring body cameras for federal agents, and 80% believed agents should identify themselves during operations. Many voters supported focusing on immigrants with criminal histories, while a significant number felt that enforcement sweeps often target non-criminal undocumented immigrants. This view conflicts with the administration’s messaging.

Mark Penn, a co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, linked the declining numbers to economic perceptions and immigration tactics. He noted that Trump’s ratings are dropping as Americans perceive the economy is struggling and inflation is high, even though economic statistics show otherwise. Penn mentioned that the public supports removing “criminal aliens” but believes ICE has “gone too far” and is “randomly picking up migrants,” creating a challenging environment for Republicans in the midterms.

Trump publicly rejected negative polling, and Newsweek reported he stated on Truth Social last week, “My polling is highest ever. Thank you!” In another post, Trump criticized unfavorable surveys and labeled polling he disagrees with as “fake and fraudulent.”

A White House spokesperson defended Trump’s record in a statement to Newsweek. Kush Desai said Trump “campaigned on fixing Joe Biden’s economic disaster and border crisis” and argued that “by every metric, he is delivering,” claiming inflation has eased, growth has picked up, and the border is secure.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw told Newsweek that Trump faces “two difficult obstacles”: unified Democratic opposition and ongoing high prices. The publication reported it reached out to the White House for comment outside regular business hours for the story.