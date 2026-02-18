Poll: Americans Say Epstein Files Prove the Elites Get a Pass

Nearly seven in 10 Americans believe that the newly released records related to Jeffrey Epstein support the idea that wealthy and influential people often avoid consequences. This finding comes from a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after the Justice Department made millions of pages of documents related to Epstein public.

The four-day national poll, which wrapped up on Monday, revealed that 69% of participants agreed that the Epstein files “show that powerful people in the U.S. are rarely held accountable for their actions.” They felt this statement represented their views “very well” or “extremely well,” according to Reuters.

The survey was conducted online with 1,146 U.S. adults, and it has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The results reflect widespread skepticism across political lines regarding whether prominent figures linked to Epstein’s social and financial networks have faced any repercussions.

Epstein, a financier connected to political leaders, celebrities, and business executives, died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while waiting for trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Since his death, various lawsuits, court filings, and investigations have outlined allegations involving underage girls and powerful associates.

Recently, the Justice Department released millions of pages of records related to its investigation of Epstein, including court documents, emails, and other materials. This followed a transparency law that Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed last year. The release has sparked renewed public focus on Epstein’s ties within elite U.S. business and political circles.

According to Reuters, doubts about accountability extend across party lines, though the intensity varies. Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents stated that the files confirmed their belief that powerful people rarely face punishment. The poll found that 75% of Democrats, 62% of Republicans, and 70% of independents said the statement reflected their views “very well” or “extremely well.”

The poll also inquired whether respondents believed authorities had fully investigated Epstein’s network. The report revealed that 65% of participants felt the investigation was not thorough, while 22% believed it was comprehensive and fair. The rest were unsure.

The public discussion regarding these records has grown as lawmakers from both parties called for more disclosures about who might have been involved in Epstein’s activities. Some members of Congress have requested additional hearings and the release of remaining documents, while others have advocated for caution in making judgments based on incomplete or redacted information.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that 58% of respondents favored releasing more unredacted files, even if that might implicate prominent individuals. In contrast, 24% opposed further disclosure. Support for greater transparency was strongest among Democrats but also received significant backing from a majority of independents and nearly half of Republicans.

The Reuters survey suggests that, beyond specific legal matters, this situation has increased public mistrust in how the justice system treats elites. The poll found that 72% of respondents agreed that “there are different rules for powerful people than for ordinary citizens.” This sentiment has remained high in Reuters/Ipsos tracking over the past several years.

The Justice Department has claims that it is following the transparency law and is reviewing the materials for any additional investigative leads. However, several lawmakers have disputed the claims made by the DOJ.

Internationally, several powerful figures have faced consequences for their associated with Epstein. However, in the US, there has been little blowback for those whose names are all over the documents.