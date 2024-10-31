Political Strategist Says One Controversial Moment at Trump Rally Could ‘Cost Him Votes’

Following a recent Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, the former president faced backlash from Puerto Rican voters after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took to the stage and derogatorily referred to Puerto Rico as an "island of garbage." Amid the criticism, senior Democratic strategist James Carville cautioned that the comedian's untimely remark would severely hurt the Republican presidential candidate's chances in crucial battleground states. With the 2024 election just days away, a candidate can't afford to turn off a significant portion of the voters, and any mistake might prove expensive.

Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion at the Latino Summit held at Trump National Doral Golf Club on October 22, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

During an interview with host Aei Melber on MSNBC's The Beat on Monday, Carville claimed, “Trump is a giant loser. The sooner people acknowledge that and know that it’s true, they stop fearing him. The stuff last night was so over-the-top, it’s unbelievable.” As reported by The Hill, he added, “This is gonna cost him votes. This is a community that is not going to take well to this. I promise you.” Politico claimed that Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, were extremely outraged following the rally. Many members of this important voting group felt disrespected by the comments.

Trump rally speaker: “There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico” pic.twitter.com/pbw88p5PhI — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

However, the comedian took to his social media platform and wrote, “These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist.” He added, "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon." Hinchcliffe found himself at the center of controversy and responded with this tweet aimed at addressing the fallout that came after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez publicly condemned his remarks.

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024

The backlash became more intense on Monday when a nonpartisan Puerto Rican organization drafted a letter urging its members to rally against Trump at the polls. Several Puerto Rican voters were also buzzing across WhatsApp, sharing heated reactions to the offensive display. Reports even surfaced of plans to protest at Trump’s rally in Allentown—a predominantly Latino city and a major hub for Pennsylvania’s Puerto Rican community. Norberto Dominguez, a precinct captain, described the backlash as a wildfire, rapidly consuming the community’s sentiment.

Dominguez also pointed out that it is not the smartest thing to do to insult a significant group of voters in a crucial swing state, and then show up at their doorstep asking for votes. The controversial remark has even pushed some of Trump’s Republican allies to defend Puerto Rico and distance themselves from the comments. With the presidential race neck and neck, every vote is critical, especially in Pennsylvania. Local Democrats, including Dominguez, said the controversy serves as a sharp reminder of Trump’s past remarks about Puerto Rico when he labeled the island "dirty." However, Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, quickly clarified that the joke doesn’t represent the views of either the former president or his team.