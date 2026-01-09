2026 New Year Giveaway
Police Uncover Chilling Basement Full of Skulls and Mummified Infants in Pennsylvania

Published on: January 9, 2026 at 11:25 AM ET

Pennsylvania District Attorney Tanner Rouse claimed it was a "horror movie come to life."

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Police discover hundreds of human skulls and mummified infants at a Pennsylvania basement.
Police discover hundreds of human skulls and mummified infants at a Pennsylvania basement. | Cover Image Source: (L) Kostya Holoborodov (R) YouTube @Fox29Philly

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing details about human remains. Reader discretion is advised.

In a haunting turn of events, police have uncovered a chilling basement in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, full of human skulls and remains, including mummified infants. According to CBS, local authorities have arrested Jonathan Gerlach for grave-robbing after he was caught red-handed. 

The felon was caught with a burlap containing the mummified remains of 2 children, 3 human skulls, and a few bones. Although there were hundreds of remains found, Gerlach admitted to stealing 30 of them using a crowbar.

The Ephrata resident was digging up a grave in the Mount Moriah Cemetery, situated on Kinsessing Avenue when he was caught in action. This was a planned raid.

The graveyard has been in existence for decades and spans 160 acres of land in Southwest Philadelphia and the borough of Yeadon, Delaware County.

The police acquired a search warrant for his Ephrata residence in Lancaster County. They were stunned by what can only be described by Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse as a “horror movie come to life.”

As mentioned earlier, the police reportedly found several mummified human parts, from torsos and feet to arms and skulls. Some of the remains found were still in the process of decomposing. What’s even more disturbing is the fact that the majority of the remains were those of infants.

Some were freshly buried, and others were years old. There were also partial and complete sets of skeletons discovered in Gerlach’s basement, a few of which also belonged to infants who were merely months old. Some bones are reportedly 100 years old, according to authorities. Eight other skeletal remains were discovered in a storage locker at his house.

In his 30 years as a Detective, Yeadon Police Chief Henrey Giammarco Jr. claimed it was the most “horrific” sight he’d ever witnessed. The Chief claimed, “This is definitely something that tears at your heartstrings.” Giammarco Jr. also expressed his shock over disturbing a deceased individual’s “rest,” saying, “Rest in peace, is rest in peace.”

The investigations into the Pennsylvania house of horrors first began when staffers at the Mount Moriah Cemetery noticed graves dug up and disturbed. According to reports, scores of graves were being emptied between November 2025 and January 2026, until Gelrach was caught committing the crime. There were about 26 mausoleums, which are essentially tombs, and underground vaults, that were broken into.

Catching Gerlach was no easy task for investigators, especially since they had to track months of criminal activity. According to Delcotimes, officials tracked Gerlach’s car, a Toyota Rav4, and his phone signals whenever he was at the cemetery.

The forensic department has yet to identify the remains and notify the families about the same. Rouse expressed his empathy for the families worried about their loved ones being among those Gerlach dug up. The DA said, “I grieve for those who are upset by it, who are going through it…”

According to court records, Gelrach has been charged with 300 counts of theft, criminal mischief, burglary, abuse of corpses, receiving stolen property, intentional desecration of venerated property, and more. His bail is currently set at $1 Million in cash.

