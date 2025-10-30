Police Officer Caught Without Pants During Zoom Court Hearing — Judge Left Stunned

On Monday, a Detroit police officer was caught on camera with his pants down, literally. During a Zoom court proceeding, when the presiding judge questioned him whether he was properly clothed, the internet got a new meme.

According to the defendant’s attorney, Officer Matthew Jackson made a virtual appearance in the 36th District Court for a hearing that involved a case of drag racing and disorderly conduct. Even though he was wearing his Detroit Police Department uniform shirt, he had no pants on. It was only after Judge Sean Perkins’ questioning that Jackson panned his camera to hide his lower half.

The incident compelled Jackson’s chief to issue a statement that affirmed that “the department requires its officers to present themselves in a dignified and professional manner when attending virtual hearings.” The department has also confirmed that they will start an investigation into the matter and will also speak to each of its officers and remind them to conform to uniform standards.

The recording of the Zoom court hearing showed Jackson sitting on a couch in his apartment unit. He appears to be without clothes from the waist down, only wearing his underwear. It was attorney TaTaNisha Reed, who represented the defendant in the particular case, who attempted to gesture what she was seeing to the judge.

“I said, ‘Judge, he needs to alter his camera,’ and that’s when the judge said, ‘Oh,'” Reed told WXYZ. “I was trying to figure it out. Like, am I seeing what I think I’m seeing? Especially with a police officer.”

Perkins, aware of the situation, asked Jackson: “You got some pants on, officer?” “No, sir,” Jackson replied before adjusting the camera to hide his legs.

NEW: Detroit Police officer Matthew Jackson shows up to a Zoom hearing without pants on. Judge Sean B. Perkins: “Officer Jackson. Good morning to you. Can you put your appearance on the record, please?” Officer Jackson: *Raises hand* Judge Perkins: “You got some pants on,… pic.twitter.com/hC2BY2Tmqt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2025

“I spoke with Judge Perkins, because I wanted to know, you know, what went through his mind with how he handled the case,” 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico told WXYZ. “He was stunned, obviously. He was shocked. Officer Jackson is a person he’s known.”

“He wanted to stress to me that Officer Jackson is a very professional police officer, he’s always been very courteous to the citizens, and that’s why it was a little bit stunning,” McConico reportedly said.

Immediately after the video went viral, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison released a public statement. He offered apologies to the court and assured that Jackson’s action is not a reflection of the entire department and the standards they follow. However, whether Jackson would face any disciplinary action or not is yet unknown.

“The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings. The involved officer’s actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department,” Bettison wrote.

“Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.” Clips of the hearing had already garnered hundreds of thousands of views by Wednesday. Michigan‘s 36th District Court outlines a specific dress code policy for court proceedings on its website.

“Casual business attire is preferred. Prohibited attire includes shorts (cut-offs), skorts, sleeveless shirts (tank tops), hats/caps (except those worn for cultural or religious purposes), and other clothing that is not suitable in a Court or any other professional environment,” the website says.