Police Car Crash With Family Minivan in Texas Kills Two Children, Severely Injures Three Others

Disclaimer: The article has mention of accident.

A heartbreaking accident occurred in Texas when the police car crashed with a family minivan. It left two boys, 8 and 10 years old, dead after severe injuries. Other passengers in the minivan— three girls aged 16, 14 and 3 were treated for critical injuries too. The family is in shock and grieving the loss of the deceased children.

The police car involved in the crash was responding to an emergency—a person with a weapon call. Veteran Officer Michael Hightower was behind the wheel. At the same time, the woman was driving with five kids in a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

2 Boys Killed, Their 3 Sisters Hospitalized After Police Car Crashes into Family’s Minivan While Responding to Emergency https://t.co/OW8ZuDQ0SR — People (@people) November 3, 2025



The tragic collision occurred around 7 p.m. at an intersection. The exact cause remains under investigation as police review dashcam footage. Two boys who were severely injured were taken to the hospital immediately. And the woman and the other 3 girls received treatment at the scene.

The police statement revealed two boys succumbed to injuries. According to the GoFundMe page, the family decided to go for organ donation after the boys were declared dead. The police officer also suffered a leg injury. According to the recovered video, he had a green light and was authorized to proceed through the intersection.

The girls suffered multiple fractures and brain bleeds. As of Saturday, the eldest remained hospitalized, while the other two had been discharged. Meanwhile, the family is trying to be strong and be there for their loved ones.

Horror as five children from same family are killed or in critical after COP CAR crashed into them https://t.co/eDHDr3atdr — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 3, 2025



Texas town’s Little League is also setting up a raffle fundraiser to help the Russel family. Lily Sharp from the organization commented on how the situation hits home. The community knows these people with big families and what they have already done for the community. She added that the incident has shaken everyone “pretty badly.”

The police are investigating the accident by analyzing the situation again. The Police Chief John Stringer being a father, he was feeling the loss and extended his condolences to the family. Chelsea Hulett who know the family has started a GoFundMe page.

With generous donations, the collection has already reached more than $56,000 to help them pay medical bills. The donations will help the family with additional childcare support and rebuild stability for the kids after such a tragedy.