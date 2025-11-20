“Please Check in With Your Kids”: FBI Director Kash Patel Educates Parents Against Notorious 764 Network Targeting Children

The United States is being plagued by a notorious group called 764, which is a network targeting vulnerable children. FBI Director Kash Patel warned parents about the same with a concerned post on X. However, he assured them that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is doing everything in its power to nab this network.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, this network uses blackmail, threats, and perverse exploitation of children to influence them to harm themselves and others. These include mostly the 764 group asking vulnerable children to perform defiling acts against themselves and the others around them.

In his post, Kash Patel mentioned that the FBI is fully engaged in taking down the heinous 764 network, which has been targeting America’s children online. He urged parents to keep a tab on their children and try limiting their usage of the internet.

He explained how this network specifically targets social media and gaming platforms, the majority of which are usually accessed by youngsters. Patel concluded by stating that parents consciously reporting any suspicious activity to law enforcement can help create a difference. Take a look at his post.​

This @FBI is fully engaged taking down the heinous “764” network that targets America’s children online. 300+ investigations ongoing across the country as we speak and we’re not stopping. Parents, please check in with your kids and consider your options on monitoring internet… pic.twitter.com/vrRMqOejA1 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 20, 2025

​Apart from this, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also provided more information about the 764 group to X users. He also listed the efforts adopted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in taking down the network.

Dan called the 764 network a heinous child exploitation ring that often targets children online and manipulates them to perform self-harm, sexual abuse, animal abuse, and even suicide in some cases. He revealed that the FBI intensified its efforts at the beginning of 2025 to go after this network.

He concluded by stating that this case has been the bureau’s top priority and that there are around 300 investigations connected to this case. In a positive development, he also stated that some members of the 764 network have been arrested recently.​

The Director and I, in conjunction with our employees in the field, have emphasized taking down the “764 network” – and I want to update you on a couple of the latest cases. For those who may not know, the 764 Network is a heinous child exploitation ring that often targets… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) November 19, 2025

Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2025, Kash Patel revealed that the FBI is going after modern-day terrorism in America. He was quoted as saying, “We’re going after the new form of what I refer to as modern-day terrorism in America—764 crimes that involve harming our children by going after them online, causing self-mutilation, suicide, sexual abuse, and steering them in the wrong direction.”

Reportedly, around 28 people have been charged by the Justice Department after they were suspected of having ties to the 764 network. The aftermath of the same had many people pleading guilty, while some are still awaiting trial.

Some users also reacted to Kash Patel’s post. One of the netizens said, “Make crimes against children punishable by death at the federal level.”

Meanwhile, a concerned parent stated, “We should talk about this more in detail. We parents do not understand this danger to our children. It’s like a war.” Another user praised Patel’s efforts and said, “Good, burn the entire network to the ground. No mercy for anyone targeting kids. Lock all of them up.”