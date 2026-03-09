“Please Be Cautious’ Trump’s Loudest Iran War Cheerleader Suddenly Sound Nervous

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran, urged Israel to be more careful with its next moves after the attacks on Iranian fuel depots caused oil prices to rise. This warning reflected growing concern among Trump’s inner circle in what may become a long war.

Graham posted on X that Israel had shown impressive capability in striking Iran. However, he warned, “please be cautious about what targets you select.” He noted that Iran’s oil economy will be crucial if the current regime falls and the country needs to rebuild. This warning was significant since Graham had recently praised Trump’s actions and advocated for a tough stance against Tehran.

The South Carolina Republican’s comments followed Israeli attacks on around 30 Iranian fuel storage sites and other energy facilities in Tehran. Several reports indicated that this move exceeded what U.S. officials anticipated. According to accounts from Monday, the scale of the attack surprised officials in Washington, where the White House is trying to manage both the military fallout and rising energy prices.

The market reacted quickly as Reuters reported that Brent crude oil briefly surged to $119.50 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate reached $119.48, marking their highest prices since 2022. Additionally, U.S. gasoline prices climbed over $3.22 per gallon as the war raised supply concerns in global energy markets. This aspect could quickly turn a foreign policy risk into a domestic issue.

Graham’s comments represented a shift, though it was limited. He did not break with Trump or call for an end to military operations. Instead, he suggested that targets should be picked to avoid harming Iran’s ability to recover after regime change. “Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a way that does not cripple their chance for a new and better life,” he stated.

Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime. In… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 9, 2026

His message came amid pressures on Trump from various factions within the right. While the president’s hawkish supporters largely backed the military campaign, some MAGA media personalities and isolationist conservatives criticized deeper U.S. involvement as a betrayal of Trump’s “America First” message. Other Republicans had already expressed doubts earlier this year about whether bombing Iran would achieve the promised results.

This tension highlights a larger challenge for the administration. Trump’s political team is trying to present strength abroad while avoiding the prolonged, costly regional wars many of his supporters oppose. Reports over the weekend revealed that Trump disapproved of the attacks on Iranian oil targets partly because they risked reminding Americans about rising gas prices, a real threat.

For now, Graham remains aligned with Trump and still, his call for caution is noteworthy since it came from a vocal advocate for confrontation with Iran. When even Lindsey Graham starts sounding cautious, it suggests that the war’s costs, particularly at the gas pump, are increasingly difficult for Trump’s allies to ignore.

Graham is already facing some concerning polling numbers that show voters are dissatisfied, and he is up for a tight race in the upcoming midterm elections for his Senate seat.