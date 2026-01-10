Plastic Surgeon Warns Erika Kirk to Stop Following the ‘Mar-a-Lago’ Look, Breaks Down Her Shocking Facial Transformation

Erika Kirk has been consistently in the limelight ever since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated. But this was not the first taste of fame for the widow of the conservative influencer. Erika used to be a beauty pageant queen who was crowned Miss Arizona USA back in 2012.

However, if we take a deep look at her past and present photos, the transformation is evident. Yes, age is definitely a factor, and so is a change in her sense of styling and makeup, but experts believe that she might have undergone some cosmetic procedures as well.

Some observers believe that Kirk is following the “Mar-a-Lago face” trend, just like Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem, Vanessa Trump, and other women in the MAGA circle. Although Erika herself has never talked about getting plastic surgery, an expert has some ideas about what she might have had done to her face.

BREAKING: Is Even Erika Kirk’s Nose Fake? Multiple people claiming she has had a nose job and photographic comparison evidence seems to support the claims https://t.co/WAuft3q5OT https://t.co/FoK8koUPSz pic.twitter.com/eeDxUueCGc — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) December 16, 2025

According to Dr. Frederick Weniger, a plastic surgeon, Kirk opted for more minimal enhancements than a more dramatic plastic face. It is possible that she might have gotten some filler for her cheeks and under-eye area. Weniger said that her lips also show some filler usage as they “look slightly more consistent in shape and volume than they did in her early 20s.”

In addition, the expert noted that her face also has some signs of Botox. Erika may also have undergone a nose enhancement and an eyelid surgery as well. However, the plastic surgeon noted that “neither stands out strongly enough to say with certainty.”

Aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Saman Zeesha also made similar observations when talking about Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss, even in October 2025. The expert noted that she may have received a little too much Botox, as these days her upper face barely moves or shows facial expressions. “This is what people fear Botox will do [to] their brows,” said Zeesha.

Erika Kirk, former Miss Arizona USA, is full of class and beauty. ✨🌹 pic.twitter.com/jzSAMWaf9W — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) September 16, 2025

Dr. Frederick Weniger told Glam what Erika should avoid to preserve her natural beauty. The board-certified surgeon noted that she should stop getting Mar-a-Lago-style cosmetic enhancements as they could make her age worse. He noted that she could continue with her Botox and filler routine, but she should know when to stop rather than getting overboard.

“Light Botox can help her keep her forehead and eye area smooth without taking away expression,” the surgeon noted. He added, “Any filler she uses down the road should be placed very sparingly, mainly to keep the cheeks supported and soften the under-eye area if it ever starts to hollow.