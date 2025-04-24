Plastic Surgeon Decodes Changes in Lauren Sanchez’s Face Ahead of Wedding With Jeff Bezos!

While the official wedding date of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos has not been revealed yet, what is already known is that their wedding is going to be a 3-day long celebration that is to take place in Venice, Italy, in June. Reports have already revealed that the likes of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, along with some of the Kardashians, are part of the guest list.

Since it is only natural for any bride-to-be wanting to look perfect on her wedding day, The Irish Star recently reached out to Dr Gizem Seymenoglu, Longevita’s London-based body, medical aesthetician and dentist to learn more about Sanchez ‘s latest look and if it’s all natural or has been achieved by the means of plastic surgery.



After comparing her younger and present pictures, Seymenoglu opined “I see some noticeable changes in Lauren’s face, starting with the almost ‘stretched look’ that her face appears to have now.” He also said that this could hint at Sanchez having undergone a facelift, adding, “It’s likely that she had a facial fat transfer along with it because her cheeks look quite full.”

The surgeon further added, “It’s also possible that she had fillers instead, something which I believe she might’ve had in her lips, jawline, and chin as well.” According to Seymenoglu, Sanchez had more surgeries done as she said, “I also notice some telltale signs of masseter Botox. That’s because, in her earlier photos, the back corners of Lauren’s lower jaw looked quite angular — likely due to the strength of her masseter muscles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best of Plastic Surgery (@plastic.surgery.success)

She also said, “However, as of now, those same areas look relatively softer, giving her face a more heart-shaped and feminine appearance.” Besides her face, Seymenoglu said that Sanchez had undergone the knife for tweaking parts of her body as well. The doctor said, “Additionally, I’m noticing more fullness in her breasts, so it’s possible that she went up a few cup sizes through breast implants.”

Dr Gizem also opined that Sanchez probably had done dental surgery as well because her teeth look different and the overall appearance of her teeth seem to be the result of using porcelain crowns.



Another doctor, Dr Hassan also agreed with her and added, “Another procedure that I believe she may have had is a temporal lift, also known as a lateral eyebrow lift, in which basically the outer third of the eyebrow is raised. The procedure can be indicated if a person’s lateral eyebrows have sagged due to natural age-related skin changes, and lifting up the area can make the face look refreshed and less tired.”

He further said, “To me, Lauren’s eyebrows give off a very alert appearance, which points towards the possibility of this procedure. I also think she may have had a canthopexy to give her eyes that cat-like appearance, as well as a potential nose job because her nose looks narrower than before to me.”

However, it should be noted here that Sanchez herself never publicly talked about getting any plastic surgeries done.