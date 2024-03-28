Piers Morgan Harshly Criticizes a Mean Troll for Targeting Kate Garraway

Piers Morgan has condemned online trolls for their cruel remarks aimed at Kate Garraway following the passing of her husband, Derek Draper, according to Mirror. Draper tragically died in January at the age of 56 after a four-year struggle with long-term COVID and his health deteriorated significantly as he endured its effects.

The recent documentary depicting Draper's last weeks unveiled numerous heartbreaking details about him and his wife, as well as their two children's struggle to secure the care Draper desperately required.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephen Pond

Garraway and her children took care of him during his four-year health struggle, with the assistance of numerous caregivers, at a monthly cost of £16,000. Draper's Story, which aired on ITV on Tuesday night, provided viewers with a glimpse into the former politician's heartbreaking final year with his family as he battled his illness.

Following Draper's passing in January, Garraway was compelled to defend herself against heartless trolls who criticized her grieving process when she returned to work just weeks after her husband's death. Additionally, she faced accusations from several others who claimed she was profiting from Draper's poor health.

I hope you never suffer what Derek suffered, you heartless f*cking moron. https://t.co/DM9Q5jOT5E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2024

In a separate development, Garraway's friend and former Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan has responded to a social media troll, as per OK! Magazine. He expressed his support on X, (previously known as Twitter). One ITV viewer said, "She claimed he had long covid when it's been proved it doesn't exist. Money-making scam and nothing more. 23 documentaries and 16 books c'mon, wake up."

Defending his friend, Morgan replied, "I hope you never suffer what Derek suffered, you heartless f***ing moron." He later used his own social media account to commend Garraway for her courage, praising the inspiring manner in which she cared for Draper while also criticizing the state of the healthcare system in the UK.

The final @kategarraway film about her beloved Derek was heart-breaking, inspiring, and utterly maddening. Our care system is so broken, yet staffed by so many wonderful people. Let Derek’s legacy be a wholesale reformation of the way we treat our sick/elderly. RIP Derek. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ag8wXIr8k2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2024

Morgan wrote, "The final Kate Garraway film about her beloved Derek was heartbreaking, inspiring, and utterly maddening. Our care system is so broken, yet staffed by so many wonderful people. Let Derek's legacy be a wholesale reformation of the way we treat our sick/elderly. RIP Derek." However, not everyone agreed with what Morgan said. One user replied, "Very sad Piers, and very harrowing, but many families have had to go through the same and do not have the platform or exposure to speak out. Let this fella RIP and Kate hopefully will find peace and happiness in the future."

The whole point of the film was to shine a light on the care system, and help so many others suffering from its failures. Kate used her profile to magnificently powerful effect and deserves our gratitude not sniping. She’s a brilliant woman who’s been through 4yrs of utter hell. https://t.co/TIl6kiOWSl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2024

To this Morgan said, "The whole point of the film was to shine a light on the care system, and help so many others suffering from its failures. Kate used her profile to a magnificently powerful effect and deserves our gratitude not sniping. She’s a brilliant woman who’s been through 4 years of utter hell." Despite facing some hurtful remarks, numerous fans flocked to social media during the documentary's broadcast to praise and support Garraway.

One user wrote, "That was the whole point of the documentary, she is speaking for everyone. Kate acknowledges time and time again that she is one of many." This follows Garraway's confession that she has struggled immensely to come to grips with Draper's passing.