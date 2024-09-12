Piers Morgan Calls Donald Trump 'Unusually Flat' After Praising Kamala Harris After First Debate

Media personality Piers Morgan, who is known to have controversial opinions, is probably not supporting his former friend Donald Trump anymore. This twist was seen on Twitter, where he praised Kamala Harris, who is Trump's opponent, following the recent US election debate. "Wow. Kamala Harris won that debate... comfortably," he stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. He then criticized Trump for his performance in the debate session: "Trump was unusually flat and very repetitive. Harris was nervous to start but grew increasingly confident. He didn't seem to know how to handle her. Big win for Kamala. Wasn't expecting that."

Morgan and Trump used to be friends but the downfall of their decade-long friendship seemingly started in the year 2020. It was the year of the COVID-19 pandemic and Morgan criticized Trump for his handling of the situation. Morgan didn't hold back and said, "President Trump's bats*** crazy coronavirus 'cure' theories are not just shockingly senseless and stupid they're going to kill people." Morgan's criticisms of Trump have only intensified since then.

In another interview, he took the opportunity to reflect on their relationship: "I have always got on well with him, I did his Apprentice show 12 years ago and that is when we became friends. He is what he is, he's an extraordinary and unique character, the good the bad and the ugly. The problem is when America got really tested, that was always the question, what would he be like and he turned out to be an utter disaster."

Morgan had said the same in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, during which Trump stormed out, and many viewed it as the breaking point of their friendship. The former president called Morgan 'dishonest' and a 'fool' before demanding the cameras be turned off. Trump unfollowed Morgan on social media and branded him 'disloyal' and part of the 'fake news media' after the interview.

Despite a brief reconciliation when Trump called Morgan to patch things up, it seems their friendship has once again hit rocky waters. Morgan recounted their last conversation on his Uncensored show: "We hadn't spoken since our rather contentious interview we did, actually launching this show a while ago. We had a very nice chat and I've got to say he was exuding chilling confidence about what is happening. He really just believes he is going to win," as per The Mirror.

Morgan participated on the Americano podcast alongside Andrew Neil and Freddy Gray on September 9th as well. Gray questioned whether Trump had softened or changed since the tragic assassination attempt in July. Morgan said, "I got back to my hotel, he rang me and we had a fifteen-minute chat. He was exactly the same Donald Trump he’s always been. He hadn’t changed one iota. He spent five minutes talking about how much his ears have bled and how he discovered that ears bleed more than any other body part," as per The Spectator.