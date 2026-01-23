Phoenix Influencer Nicole Pardo Molina Reportedly Missing in Possible Mexico Kidnapping

Mexican authorities are searching for Nicole Pardo Molina, a popular social media influencer also known as La Nicholette, after she went missing earlier this week.

Molina, who is from Phoenix, was last seen in a residential neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa shared a flyer on social media and issued a “Protocolo Alba,” indicating that her safety is at risk and that the 20-year-old could be the victim of a crime.

Videos circulating on social media — seemingly recorded from Molina’s Tesla Cybertruck — appear to show three men, one wearing a red mask, grabbing Molina and forcing her into the back seat of a white Toyota Corolla. The sedan’s driver, an unmasked man wearing a black T-shirt, is also seen exiting the vehicle before returning to the driver’s seat.

According to Spanish outlet EL PAÍS, the incident occurred outside a shopping center. Molina was reportedly selling merchandise, including hats depicting cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The report noted that Molina was operating in an area controlled by a rival faction of the Sinaloa cartel.

La influencer Nicole Pardo Molina, conocida como “La Nicholette”, fue secuestrada en Culiacán, así quedó registrado el momento en que sujetos se la llevan por la fuerza.#Video 🎥👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KQAZnvvifk — JORGE BECERRIL JB/8 (@MrElDiablo8) January 21, 2026

Authorities said the Toyota Corolla involved in the incident had been reported stolen and that tire spikes were thrown at Molina’s vehicle.

“On social media, particularly TikTok, versions have circulated pointing to the Los Mayos faction as responsible for the events; this remains part of the ongoing investigation,” authorities said.

As of Friday morning, there were no updates regarding Molina’s status. The United States government had not commented on the case involving Molina, who frequently traveled between Mexico and the U.S.

Molina has more than 184,000 Instagram followers and is also active on TikTok and Snapchat. She also maintained a presence on an adult content platform. Molina was reportedly well known locally for driving a lilac Cybertruck, described as “unique” in the Sinaloa area.

A separate video circulating online appears to show Molina firing a rifle at night, though it remains unclear whether the footage is connected to her disappearance.

#CRIMEN ||🚨 Continúa la búsqueda de la creadora de contenido LaNicholette en #Culiacán Las autoridades federales y estatales mantienen activas las investigaciones para dar con el paradero de Nicole Pardo Molina, conocida en redes sociales como #LaNicholette, quien fue reportada… pic.twitter.com/WI0c1jJ34d — Moviendo Ideas (@moviendoideas) January 22, 2026

EL PAÍS reported that nearly 400 women were kidnapped, disappeared, or forcibly disappeared in Mexico in 2025.

Molina’s disappearance comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Mexico. Earlier this week, Mexico transferred 37 alleged cartel members to the U.S. Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said the government has sent 92 individuals to the U.S. over the past year.

FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson met with García Harfuch on Thursday, January 22. García Harfuch shared photos of the meeting in an X post.

“The meetings took place in an atmosphere of respect, and it was agreed to continue strengthening coordination, which has already produced concrete results,” García Harfuch wrote. “Cooperation will be maintained, and the exchange of information will be reinforced, with the aim of strengthening the security of both countries.”