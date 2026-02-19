Pete Hegseth’s ‘Alpha Dad’ Moment in Viral Gym Video With Son Gunner Sparks Backlash

The Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, shared a snippet of his fitness journey earlier this week. In response to a previous video posted by the Navy football team on X, Hegseth shared a video of himself working out with his son, Gunner Hegseth, who was helping him. Let’s just say Hegseth was giving serious “Alpha Dad” moments, sparking backlash online.

In the viral video, Hegseth is seen wearing an army camo T-shirt with workout sleeves, paired with maroon track pants. His son, Gunner, sported a gray coordinated outfit similar to his dad’s. At the gym, the defense secretary looked pumped as he flaunted the 315 pounds he wanted to bench press, joining in on the Navy football team’s workout hype.

Hegseth let out a “Woop” and proceeded to the bench to lift the heavy weights, instructing his son to be “on the spot.” This was when he fully entered Alpha-dad mode, sternly advising Gunner not to touch the barbell on the rack.

However, Gunner’s hands hovered just below the bar as a precaution, ready to help in case his father was injured. The 15-year-old watched carefully as Hegseth began lifting the heavy weights with three plates.

Just after lifting it slightly above his chest once, Hegseth struggled briefly to rack the weights. Taking careful notice, Gunner reached out to assist.

That’s when Hegseth yelled at his son, “Don’t touch it!” Gunner appeared startled but maintained his composure. After completing the lift, Hegseth celebrated while Gunner awkwardly smiled at his father’s accomplishment in the gym.

The Department of Defense rapid response account

just boosted a bench press video. Not an Iran update.

Not a troop welfare briefing.

Not a word about the carrier group crossing the Atlantic. A bench press. This is your “War” Department. — @CounterIntel (@IntelDeskX) February 19, 2026

The video appeared to have been recorded by his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet. This is because, towards the end of the video, she says, “You did it, babe!” The now-viral gym video of Hegseth and his son Gunner has sparked backlash online. Many highlighted the Alpha-dad moment and urged Hegseth to go do his job instead of working out at the gym.

A first user asked, “Why do you have a 80 lb kid spotting for you?” A second one exclaimed, “STOP USING TAX DOLLARS ON THESE RIDICULOUS VIDEOS!” A third one said, “And, just like that, you took all the “hype” out Navy’s video and made it lame. Go do your job!” A fourth one mentioned, “Can you even make a promo video without sounding/looking insane and screaming at this kid?”

Similarly, many slammed Hegseth in the aftermath of the gym video. But some did express their surprise at being able to bench press 315 pounds. Many called his display of strength an “impressive” feat.

Pretty good Mr Sec pic.twitter.com/EVoPGeMdXT — The Dude (@AlphaDeity1) February 19, 2026

Netizens shared their personal experiences of being unable to lift certain weights and noted that Hegseth managing even one proper lift was impressive.

Hegseth has not responded to criticism suggesting he was neglecting his duties, nor to remarks about his teenage son, Gunner, serving as his spotter. For now, Hegseth appears focused on Trump administration responsibilities, including discussions on major War Room issues.