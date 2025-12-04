Pete Hegseth Under Fire! Leaked War Messages and Botched Boat Strike Spark Calls to Quit

Pete Hegseth‘s ability to serve as Secretary of Defense was already under major speculation. Several lawmakers were not convinced about his skill set and temperament to do the job. Right after becoming the Secretary of Defense Hegseth caught himself in the Signalgate controversy where he and other US officials’ group chat about war plans and attacks on Yemen got leaked.

A journalist was accidentally added to the group chat and leaked the conversation and what was going on behind the decision-making in the attacks. Now comes the Pentagon inspector general’s report detailing how Hegseth’s actions were a risk for the military mission and personnel.

I’ve been saying it all week: Pete Hegseth is the most incompetent Secretary of Defense we’ve ever had. He shows that every day, and the new Signalgate report just confirms it. pic.twitter.com/zu1oxYmH4h — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 3, 2025

Moreover, Hegseth’s role in the drug boat strike off the Venezuela coast has put him under intense scrutiny. He must explain the use of military force while also providing the videotapes of the operations team. It’s speculated that they attacked the survivors of the strike, making the second strike a huge violation.

Sen. Roger Wicker, Rep. chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, added, “These are serious charges, and that’s the reason we’re going to have special oversight.” Now, there is pressure on Hegseth pressure from Senate Democrats to resign from the position due to his leadership and the decisions he has made over the past few months.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The Pentagon’s Inspector General sent last night to Congress their classified report on its SIGNALGATE investigation into Pete Hegseth. The independent probe found that Pete Hegseth endangered American troops and mission objectives and compromised sensitive… pic.twitter.com/XocKBe43Pd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 3, 2025



His decisions, often may have been influenced by President Donald Trump over the use of the US military. Trump had earlier threatened to bomb the ships carrying drugs and drug labs to ensure they don’t travel to the US, adding to the drug problems. Hegseth, who proudly calls himself Secretary of War, also wants to bring the “warrior culture” to the government.

Under his leadership, renaming the organization to be the Department of War also implies he wants to change how the soldiers conduct themselves. Lawmakers see this as a serious problem and want Hegseth to take responsibility.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen demanded, “Secretary Talk Show Host may have been experiencing the ‘fog of war,’ but that doesn’t change the fact that this was an extrajudicial killing amounting to murder or a war crime. He must resign.