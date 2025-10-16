Pete Hegseth Sparks Outrage With Controversial New Military Order

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered every corner of the U.S. military to sit through his hour-long “warrior ethos” address, and the backlash is immediate. A memo dated October 6 instructs leaders to ensure “all personnel will either watch the full recording or read the official transcript” of Hegseth’s September 30 speech at Quantico, and to “review the policy changes no later than 31 October 2025.” The directive adds that commanders “must inculcate our cultural shift and ensure every member of the Department of War understands my guidance.”

That speech is the one where Hegseth torched “fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon,” vowed to end what he calls “woke” distractions, and promised a return to hard-edged discipline, daily PT, and twice-yearly fitness tests. He framed it as a course correction focused on fitness, grooming, lethality, and cutting back on non-warfighting trainings. Critics, however, call it a culture war sermon disguised as a readiness initiative.

Inside the ranks, the order is landing like an anvil. “We have other things we need to work on,” a Defense Department staffer told one Huffington Post, adding that the mass compliance push felt like “throwing manpower at enforcing the mandatory viewing of a Trump rally.” An active-duty airman told another publication that the mandate “feels like propaganda being forced down our throats,” describing it as a loyalty test, not a readiness tool. A Pentagon spokesperson countered that the memo simply “reinforces” guidance meant for the entire force.

Hegseth’s allies say the reaction proves his point, arguing that standards have slipped, that DEI initiatives have drained resources, and that the military must be built around lethality first. The secretary has already applauded moves that align with his rhetoric, including sending home several Texas National Guard members who failed fitness standards during a rapid deployment. “Standards are back,” he cheered, a message spread to Trump’s base but frustrating to troops who say they were set up to fail by unrealistic timelines and constant changes.

The Quantico event itself raised eyebrows. Reporters noted Hegseth’s broadside against senior leaders, along with President Trump’s companion riff about using cities as “training grounds,” a spectacle one veteran strategist described as “nostalgia cosplay” that ignored the complexities of modern warfare. Even some right-leaning commentators praised Hegseth’s focus on toughness while warning that insults and performative scolding won’t fix recruiting, retention, or the strain on the force.

The memo itself leaves no room for debate. Commands must log compliance, troops must watch or read, and the new standards are to be “inculcated,” not discussed. The order pairs with a slate of changes, reinstating strict grooming rules, mandatory daily PT, and purging DEI programs not directly tied to combat readiness. It’s a sweeping cultural pivot landing on a force already stretched by deployments, recruiting gaps, and maintenance backlogs. Unit leaders warn privately that every hour devoted to mandated viewing is an hour not spent on training or operations.

Outside the building, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling and other veterans blasted Hegseth’s speech as “shocking” and “filled with mistruths,” arguing that morale doesn’t improve through forced messaging but through proper funding, staffing, and leadership. Hegseth’s team shrugs off the criticism, pointing to upcoming inspections, tighter physical standards, and the elimination of what they call “soft bureaucracy.”