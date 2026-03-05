Pete Hegseth Frames Slain U.S. Soldiers as Bad PR for Trump, Grieving Families Break Silence

Pete Hegseth brewed controversy over his comment on media coverage of martyred U.S. soldiers in Operation Epic Fury. To put it in simpler words, he picked a fight with the media over its focus on the slain soldiers’ lives so much that it ends up making Donald Trump look bad in front of everyone. While obviously Hegseth’s misplaced priorities only focused on the PR crisis for the President, it is the families of the killed soldiers who refuse to accept silence.

In fact, many of the family members of the slain U.S. service members have taken to social media to express their mourning. They have openly honored their loved ones as individual lives lost in the battle against Iran. Their outpouring of tributes has moved many Americans.

Dear veterans and active military families: the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth does not think dead soldiers merit front page news…and worse, he claims coverage of dead soldiers is just ‘media bias against Trump’. Shame on him. How dare he…https://t.co/gvhgHbg4jm — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 5, 2026

Sergeant Declan Coady was one of the youngest members of the U.S. Army at 20, who lost his life while serving in Operation Epic Fury. His sister, Kiera Coady, turned emotional as she lamented that her little brother was just a few days away from becoming 21.

She remarked, “It’s hard to say anything because those that don’t know him will just know him as another person that died in combat and their lives will go on. I just remember all of our conversations about what he was going to do when he came back.”

Elsewhere, the husband of martyred Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor from Minnesota lamented the deep loss. He remarked that his wife was supposed to return home to him and their children. Joey Amor stated, “She was almost home. It hurts.”

Several relatives and family members of Captain Cody Khork from Florida described his kind spirit, saying no one will get to see him up close anymore. In their statement to the Los Angeles Times, they said: “He was the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him.”

Pete Hegseth proves he is an ass. No damned empathy for the people he sends to fight and die for the country.https://t.co/uhAZYs3CTx — Steve Holbert (@SteveHolbert4) March 5, 2026

On the other hand, many other surviving families have requested to be allowed to grieve privately and haven’t issued a statement. Authorities in Iowa, Nebraska and California have asked for flags to be flown at half-mast in remembrance of the slain soldiers.

All in all, every family member of the martyred soldiers has emphasized the need for the public to see them as individuals and not collateral damage in war. They had promised to return home and had so many dreams laid ahead, and thus it was unfortunate to reduce their sacrifice to statistics or bad PR problems.

Surprisingly, the government and the White House seem to be pretty eager to forget about the slain soldiers. They instead wish that the media and every citizen focus on the successes achieved by Trump as the President. Their insensitive approach has already faced quite a lot of backlash, especially after Hegseth’s remark suggesting bad media coverage hurting Donald Trump’s image.

On Wednesday, Pete Hegseth stood before a media briefing and summarized the deaths of American soldiers as “tragic things.” He then ended up framing their deaths as taking up front-page news, which resulted in giving President Trump a really bad image in the eyes of the world.

Meanwhile, President Trump, in the wake of the dead troops, has claimed that it was an expected outcome. He remarked that more soldiers were expected to be killed in the continuing conflict with Iran.

Shockingly, he has maintained the stance that the strikes were defensive and had to happen sooner or later. Moreover, Trump has warned that the war with Iran could last for four weeks, or two months or even forever.