Pete Hegseth Fires Joint Staff Director Just Two Months Into Job

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed the director of the Joint Staff on Thursday. This came just two months after the senior officer took on the important Pentagon role, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the decision.

Vice Admiral Fred Kacher, an experienced U.S. Navy surface warfare officer, took the position in December 2025 but will continue serving with the Navy, a Joint Staff spokesperson reported.

“We are deeply grateful for Vice Adm. Kacher’s dedicated service to the Joint Force and his contributions to the Joint Staff,” said General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement provided to Reuters.

The official described the director of the Joint Staff position as one of the Pentagon’s most significant three-star roles, often serving as a stepping stone to higher command positions. Vice Adm. Kacher previously led the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet based in Japan and held leadership roles at the U.S. Naval Academy and aboard guided-missile destroyers.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that Kacher will “return to service” with the Navy but did not give a reason for his removal. The three officials who spoke to Reuters anonymously also did not identify a specific reason for the decision.

Kacher’s dismissal is part of a series of leadership changes at the Defense Department under Hegseth, who has seen a high turnover of senior officers since taking the role of defense secretary in early 2025. In February 2025, Hegseth fired Air Force General C.Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This was the first time the Pentagon removed two members of that body in quick succession.

Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, visits the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) ahead of their return to Yokosuka, Japan as the premier forward deployed carrier in the 7th fleet area of operations!#USNavy #7thFleetBestFleet pic.twitter.com/0lZznCAMbS — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) November 22, 2024

The director of the Joint Staff helps the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with strategic planning and coordination among the armed services. Analysts suggest the sudden reassignment could indicate differences between civilian leaders and uniformed officials during a time of rising global tensions.

The Pentagon has also seen lower-level leadership changes in recent months, including the removal or reassignment of senior public affairs and Army staff officers, according to defense reports.

Hegseth has taken an assertive approach within the department, frequently changing personnel in top roles. Critics argue that this high turnover could harm continuity and morale among senior military leaders. Supporters of Hegseth claim that the changes align defense policy more closely with the administration’s strategic priorities.

These changes happen as the U.S. military prepares for potential escalation in the Middle East, amid ongoing negotiations with Iran about its nuclear program set to occur in Geneva. Senior Defense Department officials have stated they are repositioning forces in the region to address emerging threats, although Hegseth and other senior leaders have emphasized a preference for diplomacy.

Kacher’s background in surface warfare and senior command positions made him a respected figure among uniformed leaders. His exit from the Joint Staff could affect future personnel decisions and raises questions about how the Pentagon will manage operational leadership alongside civilian policy directives.

Senators and military experts have occasionally criticized the speed of senior leadership changes within the Department of Defense, pointing out that stability is crucial during times of international uncertainty. Some lawmakers have called for more congressional oversight of Pentagon personnel actions, especially concerning national security strategy and resource distribution.

Hegseth’s time in office has been marked by several high-profile decisions that have transformed the military leadership. Defense officials anticipate more changes as Hegseth evaluates leadership across the Pentagon, but they did not specify names or timelines for additional shifts.