Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash As Report Reveals Pentagon’s Multi-Million Spending on Luxury Items

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing criticism for spending millions on food items, musical instruments and furniture for his team. A new report claims the U.S. military spent nearly $9 million on crab legs, lobsters and other sugary treats.

The report, released by the group Open the Books, also showed that Hegseth approved spending $100,000 for a Steinway & Sons grand piano for the home of the Air Force chief of staff.

According to the review, the United States Department of Defense (DOD) spent $6.9 million on lobster tail and $2 million on Alaskan king crab in September alone, the final month of the 2025 fiscal year. The amount is reportedly the highest for a month since 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Johnson (@lawrencejohnsonn)

In 2025, the department, which Hegseth leads, spent more than $7.4 million on lobster tails and and $1 million on salmon, during March, May, June and October.

The Daily Beast reported that other food-related expenses included $15.1 million for ribeye steak, nearly $140,000 on donuts and $124,000 for ice cream machines. In addition to sweet treats, the Pentagon spent $26,000 on sushi preparation tables. More than $12,000 were also spent on fruit baskets for presentation or gifting.

The analysis stated that federal “use-it-or-lose-it” rules partly drive increased spending. Under these rules, agencies attempt to use all allocated funds before the fiscal year ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Jones (Quadzilla) (@quadzillahikes)

The U.S. federal government’s fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30. This schedule ensures unused funds do not reduce future budgets.

These numbers have drawn criticism online, particularly as many Americans continue to struggle with rising living costs. With an increase in basic grocery prices and an ongoing war, some commentators slammed Hegseth and the department for their excessive spending.

Several Americans expressed their concerns on the social media platform X. According to Indy100, one user wrote, “People on food stamps aren’t the problem. It’s the insatiably greedy rich dudes.”

Another user called out the government messaging about affordable meals, writing that while officials encourage following a simple meal plan, they spend millions on expensive items like lobster and steak.

“Out here telling you to eat liver and one piece of broccoli while they spend $6.5 million on lobster tail and $15 million on ribeye steak,” the user stated.

Out here telling you to eat liver and one piece of broccoli while they spend $6.5 million on lobster tail and $15 million on ribeye steak. — Covie (@covie_93) March 10, 2026

John Hart, CEO of Open the Books, called the spending “unacceptable” and stated that taxpayers expect government funds to be used for essentials, not luxury goods.

The comment referenced Brooke Rollins, the agriculture secretary under President Donald Trump, who previously suggested that Americans on a tight budget could have a simple dinner of chicken and broccoli. Besides food, desserts and equipment, the Pentagon also spent about $1.8 million on musical instruments.

The list included a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, a $26,000 violin and a $21,750 handmade Japanese flute.

Office furnishings accounted for another large portion of spending.

Records show the Defense Department spent over $225 million on furniture in September 2025, the highest amount since 2014. One chair reportedly cost $1,844, and the department has averaged $257.6 million in furniture spending each September since 2008.

The Pentagon has not released any comment about the report at the time of writing.