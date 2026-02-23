Pete Hegseth Addresses Viral X Account Tracking Pentagon Pizza Orders To Predict U.S. Military Action

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has finally spoken out on the X account The Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport), which uses data to track real-time pizza shop popularity and predict military actions. According to it, if there is a rise in activity near pizza places close to the Pentagon, there might be a potential military action taking place.

The account has more than 374,000 followers and has gone viral among X users. One of the posts on @PenPizzaReport said, “The closest Domino’s and Papa John’s to MacDill Air Force Base both report above-average traffic.”

The most recent one reads, “While most pizzerias nearby the Pentagon are reporting low traffic, one of the closest pizzerias, Extreme Pizza, is reporting high traffic.”

Notably, Hegseth had earlier called out overweight troops, suggesting poor fitness in the army and bad eating habits.

A reporter asked the defense secretary about the X account making military action forecasts. Hegseth noted that he knows about the X account and said that he has just the right hack to confuse the tracker.

He told the reporter, “I’ve thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off. Some Friday night when you see a bunch of Domino’s orders, it might just be me on an app, throwing the whole system off. So we keep everybody off balance.”

Hegseth further went on to explain that the department is aware of such indicators as they understand open-source intelligence. He called the Midnight Hammer operation a success because they knew how the public and others could watch their movements. So, they also know how to control being monitored and stay a step ahead, Hegseth stated.

He further said, “And in sensitive ways we control a lot of that in ways that only the U.S. government can do.”

Even netizens are not convinced by @PenPizzaReport’s predictions. One user joked, “Life is really a comedy, following the pizza delivery to know if there will be war or not.”

Another wrote, “Ok, so the pentagon really needs to open an on-site pizzeria at this point!” One user added, “I did not have the following pizza tracker for national defense news on my bingo card, but here I am lol. Great work.” A user asked, “When does the daily ‘above average’ becomes the new average?”

Even though the predictions from @PenPizzaReport aren’t reliable, it’s still keeping people intrigued and entertained.