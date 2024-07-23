Pete Davidson Reveals He is Still Addicted to This 'One Drug' After Sobering Up on Ketamine and Coke

Comedian Pete Davidson has been candid about his battles with mental health and substance abuse in the past. In a recent admission, the former SNL cast member disclosed the one substance that has kept him hooked. Davidson, who battled PTSD and borderline personality disorder claimed he now just smokes marijuana. "I can't quit yet. It's all I have left. I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t. All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer," he told the live crowd during his standup comedy gig on July 20 at Ovation Hall in Atlantic City, as reported by The Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Davidson Stan 18+ (@pete_davidson_stan)

Likewise, Davidson opened up about his Ketamine addiction in 2023 while doing a comedy set with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City. “I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he confessed to the audience at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!” According to People, Davidson disclosed that he used ketamine, a dissociative medication used as an anesthetic in medicine, daily for four years. He described the phase as "magical". The King of Staten Island actor checked into rehab in June for his addictions as per a close source, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," the source said at the time. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

According to People, in 2018, after struggling with anxiety and depression for years, Davidson disclosed that he had been given a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. He described how, at first, he thought his frequent marijuana usage was the cause of his mental breakdowns, but the disorder's symptoms forced him to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in December 2016. While appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in 2017 he detailed his ordeal, “This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare,” he said. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Following his diagnosis, Davidson returned to smoking marijuana and claimed that it helped him manage his Crohn's disease and some of his psychological issues. In an interview with Variety in 2018 the stand-up comedian revealed that he got hooked on weed in high school after finding out about Crohn’s disease. He spiraled to using it for relief, he said that after his rehab stint and with the new medication, he’s stable (and smoking again). “The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”