PETA Urges Kardashians to Surrender Fur and Exotic-Skinned Items From Their Second-Hand Store

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been known for their extravagant lifestyles, but this latest controversy has put them in the hot seat once again. PETA, the animal rights organization, has called out the reality TV family for buying and selling fur and exotic-skinned items from their "second-hand store," Kardashian Kloset. The organization has demanded that the family hand over all such items.

The Kardashians are no strangers to controversy, and their love of luxury items has often been a topic of conversation. However, their latest scandal has left many animal lovers outraged. According to The Sun, PETA has accused the family of selling fur and exotic-skin items from a "second-hand store" in Los Angeles.

In particular, PETA has taken issue with Kim Kardashian, who has 13 products for sale on the website, including mink fur coats, python-skinned skirts, and crocodile handbags worth thousands of dollars. This is in stark contrast to the star's announcement in 2019 that she would only be wearing "vegan fur" from then on, after being harassed by animal rights campaigners and even being flour-bombed by a PETA advocate at an event.

In response to the Kardashians' online store, PETA has called for the expensive, rare-skinned clothing and handbags to be donated to the organization, so that they can be used to educate people and distributed to those in need. PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange stated, "Nothing can undo the suffering of foxes, minks, snakes, and alligators who were killed to make a jacket or a pair of shoes, but the Kardashians can still do some good with these items."

But Kim is not the only family member guilty of selling controversial items on Kardashian Kloset. Momager Kris Jenner has 12 items for sale, including a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print marmot fur coat with a silver fox fur collar worth almost $9,000. Other items include black snakeskin Brian Atwood heels and various crocodile and python-skinned bags.

Kylie Jenner has also faced criticism in the past for her use of fur and snake-skinned products, with activists confronting her while Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills in 2020. The 25-year-old continues to receive backlash, including for wearing a large fake lion's head attached to her dress at Schiaparelli's couture catwalk show in Paris earlier this year.

While the brand clarified that the gown was made of "foam wool and faux silk fur" and the lion had been hand-painted to look realistic, some fans still felt it was inappropriate. Despite the criticism, Kylie is still selling controversial items on the website, including a $16,999 Hermes navy alligator clutch purse and a beige alligator Hermes Berkin 30 handbag, which comes with an astronomical price tag of $65,000.

Her sister Kendall Jenner, 27, also has a few products available on the Kardashian Kloset website, including a pair of YSL cream mink fur and leather slippers and a lambskin Cabat Bottega Veneta bag priced at $2,795. Animal rights activists can take heart in the fact that Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have not put up for sale any items made from animal products.

Despite the controversy, it seems that the Kardashian-Jenners are unlikely to change their ways anytime soon. The family has built their brand on luxury and extravagance, and it's unlikely that they will be willing to give that up.