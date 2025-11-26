Pet Dogs Maul 23-Year-Old Student to Death, Then Charge at a Cop Trying to Rescue Her

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but at the end of the day, they are animals with a temperament we may not fully understand. That is why there have been cases where even the best-behaved pet dogs have attacked their owners or handlers.

Something similar happened in Tyler, Texas, where Madison Riley Hull was mauled to death by three dogs while she was pet-sitting them. This incident has shocked the community and reignited the conversation around proper pet training and human responsibility.

Texas college student, 23, killed by trio of pit bulls she was dog-sitting https://t.co/dyUthOBRfb pic.twitter.com/fw0xG2MQVi — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2025



Madison was a student at Texas State University and was months away from graduating. She was an experienced pet-sitter and had spent enough time around canines. This shows that this was not her first job, nor was she inexperienced enough to make a mistake that could have provoked the dogs.

Madison was studying early childhood education and was known for her warmth and affection for children. She had a caring and patient personality, which had also helped her form good relationships with animals.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the house, where they found Hull lying in the backyard, severely injured. When one of the deputies tried to approach her, he saw three dogs staring at him. As the deputy moved toward Madison, the dogs charged at him, prompting him to shoot one of the dogs. The other two dogs, frightened, ran away.

Larry Christian of the Sheriff’s Office said, “The dogs then diverted their attention. All three of them to him. Started coming toward him, and he unholstered his weapon, service weapon, and he fired at one of the dogs, killing it.” Once the dogs fled, deputies reached Hull, who was fatally injured and later died of her wounds.

Madison’s mother, Jennifer Hubbell, distraught over her daughter’s passing, has shared her grief. She wrote, “I am shattered in a way I didn’t know a human being could break.” Hubbell described her daughter as “a free-spirited, loving young woman.” She also wrote that Madison loved children and dreamed of uplifting them. Madison was preparing to begin her teaching career next year. Jennifer added that Hull was adored by her 3rd-grade students, whom she met during classroom training.

Jennifer has now set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, which has surpassed $13,000. Madison was a well-loved and respected young woman in her community, and her death has left many grieving in shock and disbelief.

The family has also shared several pictures of her on the GoFundMe account, where one can see the joy and happiness on the young woman’s face.

Dog bite related fatality

Tyler, TX

Dogsitter killed in backyard. 3 pit bulls We are trying to save lives, up to you to listen. Woman killed in Tyler backyard dog attack https://t.co/Zga6UYgWta pic.twitter.com/r3kieCCLHP — Bully Watch USA (@by_pets) November 22, 2025



After this incident, many people have been left confused and terrified of dogs. They are questioning the presence of large dogs in family homes and whether one can truly trust their pets.

Currently, the remaining two dogs have been placed in a shelter, and authorities are waiting for the court orders.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, several experts have weighed in. They agree that canine behavior is not the result of any single factor but rather a combination of environment, human interaction, training, and the dog’s own nature.

Leading animal-behaviour specialist Dr. Randall Lockwood has said that such fatal incidents are rarely caused by just one factor. “Fatal attacks include a combination of the wrong dog in the wrong hands in the wrong circumstances,” he explained.