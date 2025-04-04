Pepsi Quietly Discontinued This Fan-Favorite Flavor—And Fans Are Wondering Why the Brand Didn’t Say a Word

Every customer has once experienced the shock of suddenly discovering that one of their favorite Pepsi products has been discontinued. In most circumstances, a company makes an attempt to announce that it is discontinuing specific brands, flavors, or items.

However, there are many cases where this does not happen, and a majority of consumers experience a multi-stage mourning cycle.

Imagine going to your nearest store and an item you usually purchase is missing. You might first assume that it’s out of stock and you might get your hands on it the next time you go shopping. But it hits you when you visit a different store, and it gets scary. You might still give the benefit of doubt and think it’s just a supply chain problem or maybe it’s not available only in your area.

Pepsi Peach pic.twitter.com/Q6ghtCWJ4y — Pepsi Anything Daily (@KKolumbus3325) March 21, 2025

And, then at some point you finally realize that the item is off the market. The company discontinued it and was not even decent enough to tell you the product was going away.

Even though it seems a bit unprofessional, this is a relatively common procedure in the soda industry. Coca-Cola (KO) addresses major changes on occasion. In other circumstances, when a single soda or a few similar flavors are discontinued, no announcement is made.

That is exactly what happened to one popular Pepsi flavor, which people have recently discovered is no longer available on store shelves.

Unfortunately, sometimes rumors are accurate. “Heard Peach Pepsi was going off the shelves soon, so I went and got a case tonight just in case,” Bearulice shared on Reddit. The poster is clearly a big fan of the flavor.

“If Peach Pepsi was the standard, it beats Coke, but alas, it isn’t. Hopefully, they bring it back later on,” he added. Pepsi (PEP) has, in fact, discontinued Pepsi Peach. The firm did not make an official announcement about the flavor’s discontinuation, but it did gently convey the information on its website.

When you use Pepsi’s product locator, the word “discontinued” appears next to Pepsi Peach. When you roll over the words, it reveals more information.

However, this isn’t the first time the beverage brand has done this. Pepsi True, with its vivid green label, was one of the first to receive positive feedback when it debuted.

Pepsi True was the company’s first response in 2014 to the classic Pepsi’s lower sugar content. It had a blend of sugar and stevia, a natural sweetener. According to The Daily Meal, the company spent three years determining the best sweetener and sugar combination.

Peach Pepsi really doesn’t taste good honestly pic.twitter.com/GbjngzLQyH — Alex (@colegoalfield) March 15, 2025

When it debuted, some customers were ecstatic, claiming it was even better than the original Pepsi, while others said it was an excellent substitute for diet sodas.

Unfortunately, their True edition fell somewhere in the middle, not fully zero sugar or low-calorie, but also not as high-calorie or high-sugar as other classic options. Customers appear to prefer the alternatives, causing it to be phased out around 2020.

In 2002, the Coca Cola rival experimented with a strong berry flavor in an attempt to appeal to teenagers. As a result, Pepsi Blue was created, along with a campaign that even featured Britney Spears. Younger fans like the cotton candy-like flavor, but adults disliked the additional sweetness and sugar.

The Blue edition was discontinued in 2004 because of insufficient sales. While it made a brief return in 2021, it vanished once more following the limited release, much to the dismay of many. It’s unknown whether it will ever be available again.