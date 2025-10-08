Kamala Harris has finally spoken out on Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback after being fired by the Trump administration. Just a week after his show was “indefinitely” cancelled, Disney announced that he would return to his regular spot on ABC. The controversy began after the talk show host made a controversial remark about Charlie Kirk.

In his monologue, Kimmel said that the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it”. His remarks invited the wrath of the MAGA loyalists. Two days later, Disney “indefinitely” canceled the show. Initially, the channel said, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

Kamala Harris on the “power of the consumer” in today’s political climate: “Look what happened [with] Jimmy Kimmel. The people spoke with their pocketbooks — and decisions changed quickly.” pic.twitter.com/cxcdyvnckv — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2025

Then, Disney explained Kimmel’s return. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.” Since the show returned, Kimmel has enjoyed a newfound popularity. He also delivered a heartfelt monologue upon his return.

Kamala Harris could not help but praise him and his fanbase. The former Vice President highlighted how crucial the “power of the consumer” is. “Let’s also remind people not only of their rights as residents, as citizens, as voters, but as consumers,” she said while appearing on a panel.

“Look what happened, for example, with Jimmy Kimmel. The people spoke with their pocket books and decisions changed quickly,” Harris added. “So you know, when we’re feeling overwhelmed, look at recent moments to know that when the people decide to activate, we can make a difference but the fight sometimes takes a while,” said Kamala Harris.

Jimmy Kimmel: “According to a new poll, I am more popular than the President of the United States. Considering the fact that I’m not a convicted felon friend of Jeffrey Epstein and I’ve never paid off a porn star or sent a team of masked goons into a park to pull an old lady away… pic.twitter.com/L2GrgTThPj — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 7, 2025

The comment that led to the cancellation of his show met with anger from the MAGA base. Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Since he returned, reportedly 6.26 million total viewers tuned in for his first show since his suspension. Interestingly, this was the highest viewership ever recorded for the program since March 2015.