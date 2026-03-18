Pentagon Watchdog Report Accuses Major General Antonio Aguto of Compromising Classified Maps in Ukraine

The Department of Defense (DOD) inspector general has published a report regarding the negligence of an army general who oversaw the U.S. military assistance in Ukraine from December 2022 to September 2024. In a surprising revelation, the Pentagon watchdog held Major General Antonio Aguto accountable.

Aguto was in charge of military aid in Ukraine and reportedly left confidential maps related to the war on a train. The watchdog accused Aguto of poorly handling classified information. He also reportedly engaged in “overindulgence of alcohol.”

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The report said Aguto was traveling across Europe when he left the maps marked “SECRET” on a train in Poland. He reportedly informed the U.S. embassy in Ukraine when he found that the documents were missing. The maps were recovered the next day when the train returned to Kyiv.

SECURITY BREACH: Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto left classified Ukraine maps on a train in April 2024. A Ukrainian attendant recovered the documents 24 hours later, according to a Pentagon Inspector General report. https://t.co/MnUGQf1qGm — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 16, 2026

​The State Department had established a special train in 2022 with Ukrainian railways for U.S. personnel. The train is not for public use. However, the Ukrainian director of train reportedly delivered the tube of maps to the embassy via a Ukrainian national.

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The report mentions, “’Safeguarding and Handling Classified Materials,’ July 10, 2022, states that only diplomatic couriers or specially authorized nonprofessional diplomatic couriers can hand-carry classified material across international borders.”

“We substantiated that Major General Aguto failed to comply with the Security Directive when he directed staff who were not diplomatic couriers to take classified documents across international borders,” it added.

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According to the report, “those documents were left on the train, unsecured and later recovered by Ukrainian nationals.” Aguto has, however, protested against the claims. He stated that there is no proof that he compromised the safety of confidential information.

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“We determined that he decided to bring classified maps for his use during a security assistance mission from Germany to Ukraine on March 24, 2024, and assigned control of the maps to his staff,” the report stated.

“We found insufficient evidence to determine who had control of the classified maps once the travelers boarded the train for the return trip,” it further added.

During a visit to Kyiv, U.S. General Antonio Aguto, responsible for coordinating support for Ukraine, suffered a concussion at a party involving alcohol. On his way back from another trip, he also forgot a tube containing confidential information on a train. This is stated in a… pic.twitter.com/O7itkTU3Yu — Межа (@mezha_net) March 17, 2026

​The watchdog report also holds Aguto accountable for heavy drinking. The report did not accuse him of drinking on the job; however, it specified one instance where he fell after drinking and suffered a concussion, according to a CT scan and an electrocardiogram at the local hospital.

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The incident prevented him from attending an important meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. At around 10 p.m., Aguto’s aide sent a text message to another aide who was in charge of setting up his communication equipment.

The text said, “We are still going strong… I don’t think he is going to check anything. Have it ready, but he’s too drunk.”

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The investigators reportedly received allegations that Aguto discussed classified information in an “unsecured environment.” U.S. Embassy personnel observed the major general accessing classified documents while they were in a bomb shelter. He also allegedly slapped a staff member in the face, according to the report.