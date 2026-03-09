Pennsylvania Traffic Stop Turns Deadly As State Trooper Killed in Murder-Suicide

In 2025, Pennsylvania witnessed 280,727 crimes, including 526 murders and non-negligent manslaughter. Even though the 2026 crime statistics for the state of Pennsylvania are still not available in full, a recent fatal traffic stop involving a state trooper has brought safety concerns into focus in the state.

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed during traffic stop on the night of Sunday, March 8, in Chester County. According to ABC 27, the incident happened in the West Caln Township area shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Compass Road and Michael Road, as reported by ABC 27.

Governor Josh Shapiro has confirmed that the trooper, identified as Timothy O’Connor, died as a result of the shooting. The governor recognized the emotional toll that the shooting took on the state police family and called the trooper a hero and a dedicated public servant.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has died after being shot during a traffic stop in Chester County. https://t.co/Vujb2Hqoau — KDKA (@KDKA) March 9, 2026

Shapiro said, “Corporal Timothy O’Connor is killed tonight doing what he’s dedicated his life to. And that is serving others, keeping our community safe, looking out for his fellow Pennsylvanians, especially right here in Chester County.” He added, “Our entire Commonwealth, State Police family, Chester County, are mourning the loss of Corporal O’Connor.”

Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe wrote in a post on Facebook that he was praying for the soul of O’Connor. Roe recognized the constant dangers faced by police officers in the area and the exceptional bravery and sacrifices that they make for the community.

Shapiro, accompanied by law enforcement officials, was present at Paoli Hospital in order to honor O’Connor. Colonel George Bivens said that O’Connor was dispatched to a call involving an erratic driver at approximately 8:05 p.m.

O’Connor pulled the driver over at the intersection of Compass Road and Michael Road in West Caln Township. Although O’Connor called in the stop, there was no response from the driver.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot in Chester County this evening. pic.twitter.com/1qqOMvQqKj — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 9, 2026

Local officers immediately responded, according to the investigators, only to find the scene of a murder-suicide. Bivens said that in just a matter of seconds after the officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect started firing at them, killing O’Connor on the spot. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and killed himself.

Bivens confirmed that O’Connor served for 15 years in the Pennsylvania State Police. O’Connor leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. In his honor, Shapiro has ordered that the state flag be flown at half-staff.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said that the county is supporting the investigation. Although the suspect’s name has not been disclosed, officials have confirmed that he is a 32-year-old man from Chester County.

De Barrena-Sarobe stated that authorities are looking into the suspect’s background and potential motives. Meanwhile, Compass Road is closed between Hill and Lammey roads as officers carry out investigation at the scene.

Shapiro said at a news conference at Paoli Hospital on Monday, March 9, “There are many questions, many of which will go unanswered.” Referring to O’Connor, he added, “But the one thing we absolutely know for certain is that their son, their husband, is a hero. He died protecting others, and that is a noble calling. That is something we’re profoundly grateful for.”