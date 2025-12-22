Bus Driver Got Fired Over Allegedly Racist Sign – Now Netizens Are Supporting Her

A Juniata County school bus driver was recently fired over her reportedly racist sign on a bus. Now, 66-year-old Diane Crawford has shared the story from her point of view in an interview with Local 21 News.

According to Crawford, she noticed students bullying each other in Spanish, causing her to take such a measure. Crawford strongly confirmed she had no other motive other than the well-being of the children on her bus and claimed she “cared a lot” for them. Crawford has spoken out after getting fired in February.

NEW: School bus driver in Pennsylvania fired for putting “English-only” sign on her bus The note posted on the window read, “Out of respect to English-only students, there will be no speaking Spanish on this bus.” Diane Crawford, 66, said her contract with Rohrer Bus ended on… pic.twitter.com/YUDnkfNaR6 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) December 22, 2025

The bus driver’s supervisor had informed her about the end of her contract with Rohrer Bus, completely catching Crawford off guard. The agency claimed they had terminated her contract as a “precautionary measure” amid an ongoing investigation. Later on, school authorities and Rohrer Bus released a joint statement cementing their claims. The statement mentioned the conclusion of an investigation, followed by a “written admission” given by Crawford.

Crawford has denied both claims and revealed she was never allowed to explain her side of the story. That’s exactly what Crawford did when talking with the publication. Specifically about the sign, the bus driver clarified, while in tears, “I didn’t mean to be racially insensitive or anything like that…”

She continued to admit to perhaps rewording her sign, which has become grossly misinterpreted. The bus driver also suggested that perhaps the sign should have read, “No bullying in any language instead.”

Amid the expensive healthcare and being $30,000 in debt, the bus driver urges the public to remain empathetic to her side of the story. She revealed in the interview, “I don’t know what else to do. I’m on Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP.” Furthermore, she’s reportedly also been taking antidepressants since getting fired.

In response to Crawford’s pleas, social media usershave mixed reactions – some positive, others negative. Some users agreed with her sign of only speaking English while on the bus. One user said, “Should be English only in America.” Another responded in a thread, agreeing, “Exactly! If you want to speak another language, do it at home.”

A third one asked in confusion, “English is the official language of the USA. I don’t see what the crime is.” Similarly, a fourth one suggested, “Sue. It’s our official language.”

The ones who agreed about the reportedly racist sign were rather happy about the bus driver’s dismissal. One user said, “What makes the driver think she should police other people’s language? Glad she was fired.” Another chimed in agreement, saying, “Same. Kids should be able to speak multiple languages if they can or want to. She went too far.”

A third said, “She was just trying to maintain order on her bus. Firing her is ridiculous.”