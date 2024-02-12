Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Lead Kansas City Chiefs to Third Super Bowl Win in 5 Years

With back-to-back Super Bowl wins, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelcle's Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their status as the newest NFL dynasty—even though it took the team nearly an entire overtime period to accomplish it.

The New England Patriots were the last club to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles almost twenty years ago, but the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a second-half rally to defeat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 25-22 in overtime. This marks the third Super Bowl victory for Kansas City in the last five years, per Bleachers Report.

During the first half of the game, the Niners managed the tempo of play. However, after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the Chiefs' opening possession to take a 13–10 lead in the third quarter, Kansas City started to gradually regain offensive momentum, per NPR.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

After that, the game became a tight back-and-forth exchange. With fewer than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the 49ers were up 19-16 again, but the Chiefs tied the score with a field goal in the final seconds of regulation. The 49ers drove on their opening drive in overtime and eventually kicked a field goal. The highlight of the contest, though, was when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won it with three seconds remaining by passing the ball to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. for a three-yard touchdown, per CBS.

During halftime on Sunday, Kelce entered the locker room having only one grab for one yard. He then produced vital play after crucial play in the second half, one of which was an essential catch in overtime that set up Kansas City's win. Even though he might not be around for much longer, Kelce is still perhaps the finest pass-catcher in big games for his position. He eclipsed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens to take the top spot all-time in postseason receptions with 165.

With 907 career receptions and 11,328 receiving yards, the Chiefs' standout tight end is fourth among greatest tight ends currently. Before this season, Kelce had the longest streak of 1,000 receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history at seven seasons. He is also the first tight end in NFL history to have three seasons with at least 100 receptions.

With their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just champions today – they’re a dynasty.



Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom.



Ready to welcome this team back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/8GZDRiopRX — President Biden (@POTUS) February 12, 2024

This unforgettable trio—Mahomes, Kelce, and Coach Andy Reid—will live on in NFL history. Nobody can contest their legendary reputation in light of their rings, records, and Hall of Fame caliber of output. There's no getting around them on the path to a Lombardi Trophy as long as all three are in Kansas City. Many people were speculating whether Reid would retire in the run-up to Super Bowl LVIII. "I get asked that," Reid said. "I'm good. I feel great. They say it just hits you, (but) it hasn't hit me. That's the best answer I can give."