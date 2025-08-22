Passenger Tries Smuggling Tequila in Pill Bottles – TSA’s Response is Too Savage to Miss

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has built a reputation for turning bizarre airport finds into viral social media moments. Its latest? A passenger at Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) thought it wise to stash tequila in pill bottles hidden inside their pants. Officers quickly spotted the unusual containers, tested them, and found they weren’t medication. They had…tequila.

In true dad-joke fashion, TSA’s Instagram page (which boasts a following of 1.5 million) delivered the punchline: “Tequiling me softly! (…) Talk about a pour decision, leaving the passenger with a bitter pill to swallow.” The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments, proving once again that the agency has the winning formula for bartending security with jokes!

While the post may have been laced with tequila puns, the coqauueneces can be too real.

According to TSA, liquids in carry-on bags must be in containers of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less and fit inside a quart-sized, resealable bag. That means full tequila bottles (or anything remotely close) are a no-go through the checkpoint.

Alcohol above 140 proof is strictly prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage. Anything between 24% and 70% alcohol (your average tequila sits comfortably in that range) can only travel in sealed, unopened retail packaging if you check it. In other words, if you want margaritas on arrival, buy your bottle duty-free or pack it correctly.

Stuffing it in pill bottles tucked into your trousers? That’s a VERY “pour decision”.

TSA’s post unleashed a flood of witty replies. An Instagram user chimed in: “Asking for a friend… What is the correct way to travel with tequila?” The comment section is often filled with these cheeky “friend” questions to test the boundaries of rules.

Another commenter gave props to the agency’s wit: “The TSA account is top tier. Every post is gold.” With captions that toe the line between dad jokes and nightclub banter, it’s hard to disagree.

Meanwhile, a third poked fun at the ingenuity (or lack thereof) behind the tequila transport, writing: “Pill bottles aren’t watertight or did they learn that the hard way too?” Another came to his defense, “Tequila is a great painkiller!” One commenter even proposed a more friendly resolution and quipped: “Is the right way giving one of the bottles to TSA and having a toast?”

The post also sparked practical concerns, with users pointing out the risks of leakage, spills, or worse, confiscation. Others joked about recycling the bottles, while one applauded the creativity: “A+ for recycling.”

TSA’s Instagram page is a strange hybrid of travel tips, dad jokes, and quirky confiscation highlights.

Its bio declares itself the “Princess of Puns” and “King of K9s.” Far from a dry government feed, the account thrives on humor while reminding travelers of the very real rules that keep airports safe.

This isn’t the first time TSA has found alcohol stuffed somewhere unusual. From flasks hidden in shampoo bottles to liquor disguised as mouthwash, travelers keep trying (and failing) to outwit security.

TSA turns those failures into viral teaching moments! The tequila-in-the-pants incident joins a long list of “you can’t make this up” finds that underscore the agency’s message — know the rules and follow them. If you’re still confused? Ask.

As their post said, “Don’t fly by the seat of your pants. Reach out to our team at AskTSA.”

