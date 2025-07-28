Passenger Screams ‘Death to America’ Mid-flight—Sparks Bomb Scare With Anti-Trump Rant

It has been a while since there has been a bomb scare on a flight, and that is mainly because the pre-flight checks have been thorough all over the world. Yes, the passengers on a recent EasyJet flight were thrown into a terrifying situation. Mid-air from London to Glasgow, a man began screaming threats and claimed he had a bomb on board.

The incident occurred on July 21, on an international plane of EasyJet from London Stansted to Glasgow. A man screaming and claiming to have bombs on board caused widespread panic among travelers. However, the situation got under control due to the immediate action from the cabin crew and fellow passengers.

The 41-year-old man, who caused the panic among EasyJet passengers, has not been publicly identified by authorities. He reportedly shouted “Death to America,” and made threats toward President Donald Trump.

He also repeatedly claimed he had a bomb in his possession. Eyewitnesses said his erratic behavior escalated quickly. Many people on board have claimed that initially, they were unsure if he was having a mental health episode or if he genuinely posed any threats to their safety.

However, after realizing that he may have the bomb onboard, passengers restrained the man and the crew contacted authorities. Even when fearing for their lives, passengers aboard the plane showed bravery and handled the situation with courage.

The plane was then diverted for an emergency landing at Manchester Airport. Their law enforcement was already waiting. Armed officers then boarded the aircraft and took the man into custody. Thankfully, there were no further incidents.

Once he was arrested, the plane and his belongings were thoroughly searched, and his belongings were arrested. A thorough search of the aircraft and the suspect’s belongings was conducted. However, it was revealed that there were no explosives or weapons.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the man was arrested. The authorities also stated that the incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time.

Passengers have retold the tense atmosphere on board a few times. One of the travelers described the moment as “the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced. ” Passengers have again reiterated that it was difficult to know if the threat was real or not.

People onboard were scared for their lives. Parents were clutching their children, maybe trying to call their loved ones. Many people were stressed enough that they started crying.

Those who helped subdue the man were being praised for their bravery. People are also commending the crew and passengers for their quick thinking.

EasyJet released a statement and has confirmed the diversion of the plane. They have also added that they are fully cooperating with the authorities.

The airline has also apologized to passengers for the disruption. And they have again emphasized that their priority is the safety and well-being of the passengers. They have also assured customers that they are working closely with the authorities and will support the investigation.

There were no injuries reported, and no explosive device was discovered on the lane. Yet, the disturbing detail of the whole ordeal was the anti-American sentiment and hatred towards the US president, Donald Trump.

This behaviour has definitely raised the question about the motive of the actions and a person’s mental health conditions.

Authorities are currently evaluating whether he should undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The airplane has since resumed its journey to Glasgow after a delay. Most of the passengers have continued onward. The investigation into the man’s background, intentions, and potential legal consequences is still underway, with more updates expected from Greater Manchester Police in the coming days.