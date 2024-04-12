Paris Hilton Reveals Heartening Reason for Keeping Daughter London off Social Media

paris-hilton, along with her husband Carter Reum, celebrated the arrival of their son Phoenix last year via surrogate in January. Adding to their joy, daughter London joined their family in November. Despite regularly sharing glimpses of their son on social media, Hilton has kept her daughter away from the public eye, prompting questions from curious fans and unkind speculation from trolls.

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything." She said to E! News, "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me." "I’m gonna show her to the world soon ’cause everyone keeps asking," Hilton continued, teasing that her five-month-old daughter will be featured on her feed. After becoming a mother, the Stars Are Blind hitmaker has stepped back from the spotlight to raise her kids with her spouse. However, the couple is unclear about their plans to grow their adorable family. "I’m having the most incredible time. I’ve never been happier. Regarding her younger sister Nicky Hilton, who is also a mother to three children with her husband James Rothschild, she remarked, "I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship."

paris hilton's baby cute as hell and his head big as hell and people made fun of him and now she only post pictures of him wearing hats 😭😭 — clur (@yesiamclaire) April 7, 2024

"I don’t know. I’m just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing," Hilton continued. The socialite and DJ revealed London's arrival in a heartwarming post over Thanksgiving of last year. Since then, she has only ever uploaded pictures of the baby's body rather than any faces. When the singer posted on social media, worried followers cruelly questioned her child's location. However, Paris disclosed that the criticism motivated her to keep London out of the spotlight. She told Romper in December, "My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control." "You become a mama bear."

The primary reason for Hilton's decision to keep her daughter off all forms of social media was to shield her from potential backlash, threats, and trolls. While opinions shouldn't matter, sometimes the fear of judgment can affect one's mindset. Hilton had to stand up for her young son after trolls made fun of him because of the size of his head last year. She claimed that the backlash she has received online has made her concerns worse. "The fact that there’s people that are sick in the head that they would go and talk about a child like that made me so angry. It just made me think: These people are the exact reason why I kept him a secret." Hilton is resolute in her intention to shield her daughter from social media in spite of the difficulties, as per The Mirror.